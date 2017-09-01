In the spirit of celebrating women who have accomplished success, the Beautiful News news agency has released a short film about Terry Pheto’s global success, both in front of and behind the camera.

The film was shot by Ginkgo Agency to showcase the strides Pheto has made in her career in recent years as well as the impact and contribution she has made to the South African film and television industry with the goal of pushing the agenda of women in film and broader society.

Pheto said: “Storytelling has the power to make people forget their reality and - whether it’s film or television - for those 30 minutes or two hours you can learn someone else’s story. ”

She achieved global success after her on-screen debut in the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi, proving she is more than just an actress. She went behind the camera to develop new talent as her greater contributions to the world of film.

With no formal acting qualifications, her ability to connect with and portray a character endeared the actress to local and international audiences, as Tsotsi propelled her from township theatre to global acting acclaim.

She said: “I don’t have an answer to what makes one a good actor. Life experience always gives you more emotional depth and layers - and I have experienced great loss and great love - but more than anything it’s having an interest in people. Acting is connecting with others.”

As a township girl from Evaton, Pheto has received a number of accolades. She won best supporting actress at the National Film Awards UK for her role in A United Kingdom.

She told The Star that having started her production company, Leading Lady Productions five years ago, she always knew she would be a storyteller. Its first feature, Ayanda, was the opening film at the Durban International Film Festival in 2015 and was distributed to international audiences.

Most successful individuals face challenges, and Pheto is no exception. She said: “I feel that there was a reason for most of the things that have happened in my life - the good, the bad, the ridiculous.

“I never had a mentor in the industry. No one told me anything when I was starting out. I want to be that person to someone younger than myself,” she said.

“I wasn’t able to go to the best schools, but that hasn’t stopped me from learning every day from every person I meet. The minute you stop learning, you might as well die. There is room for all of us to chase our dreams,” she added.

