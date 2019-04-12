Pitch Black Afro is accused of murdering his wife Cathrine Modisane. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA).

Soweto-born hip hop star, Thulani Ngcobo has spent the last three months in custody in connection with the murder of his wife Cathrine ‘Trisha’ Modisane. Ngcobo, who is popularly known as Pitch Black Afro is facing charges of murder, premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

It is alleged that an incident involving him and Trisha led to her murder on December at a bed and breakfast in Yeoville.

Since his arrest in January, Ngcobo remains in custody as the prosecution works on issues delaying this bail application in court.

Ngcobo first appeared in court on January 15 when his case was postponed to January 18.

During the January 18 proceedings, Ngcobo’s bail application was again postponed to January 24 to allow the state to verify his address.

The matter was remanded to January 25 for judgement.

Throughout proceedings Ngcobo seemed calm and relaxed.

During the proceedings on January 25, Ngcobo was requested by the state to provide DNA samples before his bail application could be completed..

The matter was then postponed to January 30, and this time the “Mantofontofo” hitmaker thanked the court for the postponement, and was not the same Pitch Black Afro who wore a smile as he walked down to the cells.

The case developed rapidly and saw the court issuing a warrant of arrest to the state pathologist after a no show in court. The decision to deny Ngcobo bail comes after Magistrate Paul du Plessis said based on the evidence the court had before it, Ngcobo was not likely to be released.

Ngcobo remained in custody after the court denied him bail on March 25 and the matter was postponed to Friday for a trial date to be set.

The matter was again postponed with the court saying investigators needed more time to look at cellphone records. He will next appear in court on May 24.