More than 20 mall robberies have occurred in Gauteng in the past six months, with most incidents still under investigation.

In under a week, the Mall of the South was hit twice by armed robbers who targeted its jewellery and cellphone stores.

The latest incident was on Saturday.

The first robbery happened on August 29 around 9pm when seven men with their faces covered entered the mall carrying crowbars and hammers.

They broke the front window of Cajees Jewellery and made off with an undisclosed number of goods.

The entire incident took about two minutes, and the thugs opened fire on the security guards who tried to stop them, said Mall of the South centre manager Hester Smith.

On Saturday around midday, another armed robbery occurred at the mall's Telkom store.

“The suspects entered the mall through the back passage, pretending to be tenant staff. They entered the Telkom store as customers, showed the staff a firearm and then fled the site with an undisclosed amount of goods in a silver Audi,” said Smith.

No one was injured in the two incidents.

There have been 10 recorded robberies at the Mall of The South since it opened in 2015.

Other malls that have also recently fallen victim to brazen robberies include Mall of Africa in Midrand, and the Greenstone and Hyde Park shopping centres.

Greenstone Shopping Centre was hit by a brazen robbery on August 27.

The mall’s Donna Lebenon confirmed that armed men robbed a Telkom store and fled the centre with various goods.

“One suspect was apprehended by security guards at the adjacent premises. Four other suspects escaped. The SAPS were called and took over the crime scene,” said Lebenon.

Aware of the high rate in the mall crimes, she remained adamant that Greenstone was doing its best to ensure the safety of both staff and customers.

“Unfortunately crime is on the increase and all shopping centres are being affected. We are doing our best to ensure the safety of our customers.

“We are working closely with the SAPS, community groups, residents' associations and local security associations, and have a number of initiatives in place,” added Lebenon.

Gareth Newham, the head of the justice and violence prevention programme at the Institute for Security Studies, told The Star that armed robberies had become a problem and there had been a 104.5% increase since 2010/2011.

There were 399 recorded robberies in the period 2010/2011 compared to 816 in 2016/2017.

“There has been a 104.5% increase since 2010/11 and it’s a growing problem. All kinds of robberies have been going up, including burglaries, pavement robberies, hijackings and cash heists,” said Newham.

He added that the problem may not lie only with the malls to ensure security but also with the local authorities.

“The ability of the SAPS to monitor mall robberies has deteriorated over the last five years.

"Crime intelligence has not been able to tackle its internal unit, especially with the case of Richard Mdluli, who has been on suspension on pay for several years,” he said.

“More and more gangs are involved and unfortunately the risk of getting caught was not a priority. The only solution to the challenges of more robberies is to improve policy, particularly in crime intelligence.”

Echoing Newham’s sentiments, the head of the crime risk initiative at the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, Abraham Nelson, said robbers always favour high-value and easy-to-sell goods, such as jewellery and cellphones, hence the frequency of such incidents.

He said his organisation was working with the South African Council of Shopping Centres, the police and security companies to discuss additional measures and tactics to deal with the current robberies.

