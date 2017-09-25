On the sunny Tuesday morning of May 23, Emily* was playing with her one-year-old son Joe*. She was singing him his favourite song as he picked up and dropped handfuls of sand. Emily always treasured mornings like this.

But today was different. A large, official-looking van pulled up outside Emily’s Vrededorp flat, and a young woman exited. She entered Emily’s home. The woman, who identified herself as a social worker, looked around and took detailed notes on what she observed. She noted a dirty diaper on a shelf and some cigarette butts on the floor. Emily was in shock, confused as to why this woman was in her home and assessing her living environment.

Once she was done, the woman, Whitney Hendricks, informed Emily that she had made a decision. Unfortunately, she said, Joe would have to be removed from his home. Hendricks then picked up the little boy, who had started to cry, and took him into the van.

One Friday night a few years ago, 19-year-old Emily went to a bar. She wasn’t in the mood to go out, but her best friend Mary* really wanted to, so after some begging Emily acquiesced. Along with Ben*, one of Emily’s friends, and Logan*, one of Mary’s friends, they went to a nightclub in Melville with loud, pulsing music and bright neon lights piercing through the darkness. Logan bought everyone drinks at the bar, and brought them over to where the friends were dancing. Emily took a sip of hers.

She woke up the next morning in her bed back home, wearing all of her clothes except her underwear. She’d been hungover before, but nothing like this. Her entire body felt wrong, sore, broken. She was dizzy and woozy. And when she thought back to the night before, she could not remember anything beyond that first sip.

She called Mary to find out what had happened, was told she had slept with Logan. Not only could Emily not remember this, but it didn’t make any sense. She’d been dating her boyfriend for four years. She’d never slept with anyone else. She never got so drunk she couldn’t remember things, and she hadn’t even wanted to drink at all that night.

Both Mary and Ben have independently confirmed Emily's account of the events of that night. Ben told The Star that after Emily had that first drink, she became deeply intoxicated, far more than the amount of alcohol she’d had would warrant. “I’ve known her forever and she’s never been like that,” he said.

Emily and her boyfriend independently told The Star that months later, Logan had openly admitted to spiking her drink, and taunted Emily's boyfriend about it.

After that night, Emily lived in a daze. She tried her best not think about what had happened. But a few weeks later, she still felt physically wrong. Also, her period didn’t come.

Some survivors of rape choose to terminate their pregnancies. Initially, that’s what Emily thought she wanted. But she was desperate for a child. When she was ten years old, her uncle raped her repeatedly until her family moved away, she said. She also said that when she was sixteen years old, walking home one night, a pair of men attempted to rob her, and ended up violently raping her. Her doctor said the physical damage done made it unlikely she would ever be able to have a child.

“God gave me a miracle,” Emily said. “He gave me Joe. And I love that little boy so much. I didn’t think I was going to be able to handle the pain of having my son, but it changed me. It made me a better person. It made me a mother.”

After she decided to keep the child, she told her boyfriend what happened, something she says destroyed him and their relationship. She also said she didn't report the incident to the police because she was so overwhelmed.

“I was 19 having a baby, I’d just lost my boyfriend of four years, I had no one,” Emily said. “I just thought, why go to the police if they're not going to do anything. I didn’t have any proof. And I had so many bigger problems.”

Once Emily realised she was having Logan's child, friends and relatives pushed her to tell him, saying he had a right to know. Emily disagreed, but gave in, and told Logan she did not want him in her or her child's life. The next day, he showed up at her house.

“He said he would fight me in court every single day of my life for the baby,” Emily said.

A few months after her son was born, a DNA test showed that Logan was indeed the father. Emily then asked him for maintenance. But Logan didn’t pay, other than for two months out of the fifteen Joe has been alive. She claims that he ignored court orders to pay up, and did not show up to see his son during the visiting hours he’d negotiated in court.

She said Logan came by her house regularly, taunting and repeatedly physically assaulting her and her family. Her father wanted to go to the police, but Emily was terrified that if the legal system got involved, they might take Joe away.

Emily is poor. Quality of life in Vrededorp is better than in the informal settlements, as people living there have electricity, running water, and roofs over their heads. But the community has suffered deeply from drug abuse, and many who live there struggle to make ends meet.

Logan is not poor. He lives in a mansion in Roodepoort and has a steady job with plenty of disposable income to pay for anything a child could need.

Emily didn’t want the legal system involved because she was terrified a court might think Logan’s home would be a better place for a child to grow up.

On May 23, when Hendricks took Joe, Emily was numb as she got into the social worker’s van. Logan was sitting in the passenger seat. They went to the Family Court in Joburg where the magistrate heard testimony from Hendricks, the social worker, and concluded that Joe would live with Logan for three months while Emily's living conditions were investigated.

Emily had no lawyer, and said she was told there were none available. A few weeks later, she’d start the application process for Legal Aid. But that Tuesday, she just had to go home, leaving her baby for the first time.

“When we got out of court, and I was holding him for the last time, it was so hard to let go,” Emily said. “And when they took him from me, my father took my hand and just started walking and he was holding me so I wouldn’t look back at Logan leaving with my son, but I couldn’t help but look back and see my son and he was crying ‘mommy, mommy’ and I couldn’t do anything.”

Emily had not spent a single night away from Joe before Tuesday evening. She has yet to find the right words to describe the feeling of waking up in the middle of the night and remembering all over again that her baby is not there.

When Hendricks told Emily she was recommending that Joe be removed from her care, she presented Emily with a form that listed all situations where the government can remove a child, which include abandonment, child labour and abuse.

The reason Hendricks relied on was the 10th on the list: “May be at risk if returned to the custody of the parent, guardian or care-giver of the child as there is reason to believe that he or she will live in or be exposed to circumstances which may seriously harm the physical, mental or social well-being of the child.”

When Hendricks handed her the form to sign, Emily refused, saying what the social worker had written was not true. She was a good mother. However, she did not know that refusing to sign the form forfeited her right to any documentation about her case, so even if she goes to court or the social worker’s office, she is legally not allowed to see the documents that show why her child was taken.

So while Emily and The Star were unable to view the documents, Hendricks explained her decision-making process. According to her, Logan had gone to court and reported substance abuse in Emily's home. Hendricks was assigned to investigate.

“There were no drugs found in the home and we did not drug test anyone,” Hendricks said. “The reason for removal was about the environment. The house was very untidy, there were cigarette butts on floor, the cupboards were open, there were no rails on the stairs, and the room where the child was sleeping had a dirty diaper. It was unhygienic. And the mother’s appearance was untidy, she hadn’t bathed. She didn’t seen very present when I talked to her, and I thought she looked like she might be on drugs.”

Emily's father pointed out that perhaps his daughter did not seem fully present because she had just been informed, with no warning, that her baby was being taken. He also said he was in the process of building a railing for the stairs because Joe had only recently taken his first steps. Emily, her mother, father, her brother, Logan's grandfather (who lives in the same block of flats) and four of Emily's neighbors all independently said that she does not use drugs.

More than a week after removing Joe, Hendricks had yet to drug test Emily or anyone else in the family saying she had been busy with other cases.

“I have a plan with Emily that includes parenting classes and random drug tests, but it’ll take time,” Hendricks said. She called Emily to schedule a drug test immediately after this interview.

She also gave a glowing review of Logan's living environment.

“He’s renting a large house now, and he’s planning on moving to an even bigger one,” Hendricks said. “What immediately stood out to me was how neat and tidy it was. It also had no stairs.”

Hassina Vally, director of the Johannesburg Institute for Social Services, the social work organisation, said the decision comes down to “who is the better option to look after the child, based on the child’s best interest," and she emphasized that "poverty is not a reason to remove a child." She also added that social workers do not need evidence to remove a child from his mother’s custody.

“If we get an allegation of substance abuse or anything that puts the child at risk, we have the authority to remove the child,” she said. “Imagine if we didn’t take the allegation seriously and the child died.”

In response to a general question about whether the father would still have custody rights if he had raped the mother, both Hendricks and Vally said he would almost certainly not have rights to the child.

The day Joe was removed from Emily's custody, every resident of Vrededorp left their apartments and gathered in the street, unsure of what to do. Many were crying. Others were confused, repeatedly asking each other what had happened. One of Emily's neighbours, Thanya Billings, was showing everyone pictures she’d taken on her phone of Hendricks and the van.

“I know this girl, and this community knows this girl,” Billings said. “She lives for her child. I’ve never seen a young girl anywhere here that’s loved their child and been a mother to their child the way this girl has been.”

As Billings seethed with rage, another of Emily's neighbours expressed sorrow and determination.

“I can’t imagine anything sadder than this,” said Nola Saunders. “But these people? They messed with the wrong community this time.”

Logan and his family are originally from Vrededorp themselves, but moved out after their socioeconomic status changed. However, Logan's grandfather still lives there. He also stood in the street alongside the rest of the seething community the day Joe was taken.

“She’s a good mother,” the grandfather said. "She loves her baby. Logan refused to pay maintenance, he never bought a diaper or a present or anything.”

Vrededorp is not the fanciest neighbourhood in Joburg. And it is certainly not, in a material sense, the best possible place to raise a child. But it’s also not the worst. Emily grew up in a shack in Claremont. It’s been a long journey to her Vrededorp apartment.

“We’ve worked for this, we’ve suffered for it,” said Jack*, Emily's brother. “This is our first house. We grew up in a shack, a caravan, a garage, and a tent, and now we can finally afford this house. So for the court to say this isn't good enough, like compared what we’ve had, you’re telling me this isn’t good enough?”

Emily's mother, Melissa*, said while Logan might be able to get Joe a better school or healthier food, some things were more important.