SIGNIFICANT ACHIEVEMENT: Eskom's senior general manager Unathi Nombakuse-Figlan, left, congratulates the winner of the best female project at the power utility's annual Expo for Young Scientists, Simfumene Tshona.

Young scientists, through power parastatal Eskom, are tackling illegal electricity connections.

Illegal connections are a serious challenge for the power utility and municipalities, costing the power supplier and the country millions in lost revenue and increased repair and maintenance costs.

But the monetary cost of connecting illegally to the power network is a small one when compared with the number of deaths and injuries caused by illegal connections.

Executive director of the Eskom Expo Parthy Chetty said: "Illegal connections are so rife that they are the leading cause of electricity-related injuries and deaths in South Africa and children are the most common victims, as they come into contact with live wires while playing.

In addition to the critical safety requirements that aim to deter and prevent people from making illegal connections to the network, Eskom also runs an annual public safety programme to educate communities about the risk of illegal connections and how to use electricity safely, Chetty pointed out.

"The programme targets communities and pupils about how to stay safe around electricity and what to do when you encounter a low hanging wire or a criss-crossing electrical wires,” she said.

But this year, a possible solution to the problem has come from a pupil participating in the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists.

For over 30 years the expo has been cultivating a passion for the sciences by providing participants with exposure to the world of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (Stemi).

As the country’s largest school-level science fair, pupils are encouraged to identify problems in their communities and develop possible solutions using science.

And a young scientist, Simfumene Tshona, had done just that, Chetty said.

Simfumene, a Grade 11 pupil at Nyanga Senior Secondary School in Engcobo in the Eastern Cape has created a system that can monitor and detect electricity theft and illegal connections.

Her project monitors the link between meter boxes and transformers where illegal connections are often made, and directly tackles the point of illegal connection. Her solution will go a long way towards addressing the problem.

“The Eskom Expo for Young Scientists creates a platform for future scientists and engineers across South Africa, to establish a base for their careers.

"The competition is a great launch-pad for motivated youngsters keen on exploring these fields and changing not only their circumstances, but also their environments for the better.

"It is an ideal catalyst for the country’s brightest young minds in mathematics and science and also opens their eyes to all the options and many exciting career opportunities in the extensive scientific world,” Chetty said.

In recognition of this innovation, Simfumene won the award for Eskom Expo's best female project when she competed in the Mthatha region.

Pieter Pretorius, chairperson of the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists board of directors said: “We see lots of interesting ideas at the expo.

"But we are always excited by solutions that address the challenges that we face daily at Eskom," he added.