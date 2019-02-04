Thomas Mwasangwale has been drawing since age 4

Even though he is also referred to as Rasta, Thomas Mwasangwale's work is in no way amateur. The 39-year-old has spent the last three decades honing his craft.

Mwasangwale’s work was trending recently after he worked on an original Oliver Mtukudzi tribute sketch while live streaming it on Facebook.

“My love for art started from as early as age 4. I laid my hands on crayons and started to draw on the walls- childish graffiti- and I don’t remember being punished for that by my parents.”

By primary school, Mwasangwale was already doing calendars and maps for his school. He didn’t pursue art in school, but did it on a professional level. In high school he would draw cartoons for the class.

“It was more inborn and I decided to take it as a career. I used to frequent galleries.That’s where I was nurtured.”

At age 12, he was mentored by a gallery owner, who paid for his fees at an informal art school- BAT Art Workshop- which fell under the national gallery of Zimbabwe (National Gallery Art School).

His natural skill allowed him to surpass many phases of training and he ended up working as a decorator and a cartoonist for one of the local Zimbabwe Sunday papers by the time he was 21.

“We used to have young artists exhibitions and I started exhibiting while I was still at school. I was even doing commissions for portraits. I could then pay my own fees and be self sufficient.”

When he went back to school to further his studies in graphic design and new media at the Zimbabwe Institute of Digital Arts (ZIDA), he jumped from first year to fourth year because his CV was already quite accomplished.

“That also gave me another perspective on how to manipulate my images on the computer. I studied almost everything- some music, photography and textiles. I decided to major in painting. It’s either I am drawing or I am painting, something I have been doing all my life.”

He came to South Africa in 2006 to expand his business and sell more of his work.

“I failed to get a job as a graphic designer so I stuck to painting. It all started in the street when I was selling in Norwood in parks or by the robots until a gallery owner decided that my work did not belong in the streets but rather to be displayed in a gallery.”

Since working from home Mwasangwale has managed to create a base where he works purely on referrals.

“That’s how I have been surviving all these years. I do art because it is my source of income, I have taught people but being an artist is a form of therapy, a way to find peace. I paint and supply.”

The famous painting that went viral took Mwasangwale just a few hours to finish. Picture: Supplied

When he started working on the Oliver Mtukudzi piece, Mwasangwale had initially been searching for a Hugh Masekela portrait online.

“I had been commissioned to do a Masekela portrait and in my search I came across a picture of Tuku and decided to archive it, little did I know that the very same week it was going to be his end.”

Mwasangwale had already started the painting in morning and had decided to live stream a few minutes of his progress.

“I really didn’t know it was going to go that viral. I wasn’t aware it would go to that extent. I was doing it in tribute, nothing more, nothing less.”

His portfolio already includes painting several high profile politicians and musicians. The Mtukudzi work took even him aback because of the love he received for it.

“Comments are still coming in. I met him (Mtukudzi) personally at a very young age. He signed two autographs in my sketchbook. He asked what was in it, after seeing the sketches he signed it twice.”

Mwasangwale said he appreciated that people enjoyed watching him do his God given skill.

“I'm a freestylist. I am confident with my strokes, my paintings are always fresh,” he said.