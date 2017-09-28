If Joburg residents fail to reduce their consumption to acceptable levels, Johannesburg Water will start a process of increased pressure management which involves the reduction of supply into reticulation, similar to restrictions earlier this year.

The city has warned it will further need to implement level 2 restrictions which include the water demand management tariff, whereby customers will pay higher tariffs once consumption goes over 20 kilolitres per minute.

Heading into summer, all indications are that Gauteng will only receive decent rainfall from January 2018, said member of mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure Nico de Jager.

Water demand is increasing at an alarming rate due to the warm temperatures, he said.

Johannesburg Water is urging residents to use water wisely and reduce demand.

Though the utility conti- nues to implement water demand man- agement ini- tiatives, such as replacement of main water pipes, pressure management and active and passive leakage control, residents are requested to play their part by reducing their consumption.

“If our water demand on the system is not reduced during these high temperature periods and before decent rainfall is received, the bulk infrastructure will not be able to cope in supplying the required water demand.

"Increase in demand will also impact on future water availability and increase the possibility that stricter water restrictions will be implemented again in the future. We want to prevent this from happening,” said De Jager.

He reminds residents that the watering of gardens is allowed only between 6pm and 6am and that no hard surface may be hosed down with municipal water.

This forms part of the city’s by-laws and will be enforced, he warned.

It is also still prohibited to use hosepipes to clean paved areas and driveways with municipal water.

Water-saving tips can be obtained from the Johannesburg Water website.

Johannesburg Water has implemented a number of interventions to reduce water consumption:

A water pipe replacement over the past five years. By the end of June, more than 2 000km of water pipes had been replaced.

Going forward into the next five years, the utility plans to replace a further 633km of water pipes to reduce burst frequencies and water losses

Pressure management -this is an effective way to control the amount of water lost in a system, which can be implemented without compromising the levels of service at the target or critical points.

The aim of the programme is to reduce excessive night-time water pressure.

A reduction in pressure can mean a significant reduction in real losses through leaks.

The water utility has more than 500 pressure reducing valves in its system. Each pressure releasing valve is part of a preventive maintenance programme that ensures each station is maintained once every three months on average.

Johannesburg Water has further identified 170 new pressure management areas and prioritised 20 to be implemented in the 2017/18 financial year at a cost of R10 million.

Active and passive leak detection - Johannesburg Water has a number of dedicated teams that survey more than 10 000km of water reticulation per annum to identify leaks on the system that are either not reported through the customer interface or not visible.

Various technologies and equipment are used to identify these invisible leaks.

The city would like to encourage residents to subscribe to the Johannesburg Water SMS notification service for alerts on planned or unplanned service interruptions via its website.

More information can be obtained on Twitter: @jhbwater or Facebook: Johannesburg Water.