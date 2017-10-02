Necessary maintenance of water infrastructure will result in a 58-hour water outage in Zondi and surrounds.

Residents of the area are advised that due to serious maintenance by Johannesburg Water, planned water outages will take effect between tomorrow at 6am and Thursday at 4pm.

The utility said the previous inlet pipeline caused regular leakages due to deterioration, and had reached a point where it could no longer be repaired.

“Johannesburg Water has replaced the pipeline and must connect it to the existing pipeline next to the Zondi reservoir. Residents living within the reservoir zone may be affected for a few hours after the commencement of the shutdown. Residents residing within the tower zone will be affected immediately after the start of the shutdown,” said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.

The following areas will be affected:

Emndeni

Naledi

Tladi

Dobsonville

Parts of Jabulani

Zondi

Zola

Parts of Mofolo North

Mmesi Park

Protea North

To ensure that residents have access to water, 18 mobile water tankers will be roaming in the affected areas, and 14 stationary tankers will be placed at the following strategic points:

Naledi Clinic

Naledi police station

Naledi Checkers

Emndeni Clinic

Emndeni Checkers

Emndeni Library

Zola Clinic

Zola Offices

Dobsonville Clinic

Dobsonville Mall

Kopanong Civic Centre

Dobsonville Checkers

Dobson Point Shopping Centre

Zondi Clinic

“We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused, but it is imperative that we conduct regular maintenance on our infrastructure in an effort to ensure we are able to continue to deliver quality services,” Mavimbela said.

Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the Johannesburg Water website https://www.johannesburgwater.co.za/ or its SMS notification service https://www.johannesburgwater.co.za/notify-me/ for alerts on service interruptions.