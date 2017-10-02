Residents of the area are advised that due to serious maintenance by Johannesburg Water, planned water outages will take effect between tomorrow at 6am and Thursday at 4pm.
The utility said the previous inlet pipeline caused regular leakages due to deterioration, and had reached a point where it could no longer be repaired.
“Johannesburg Water has replaced the pipeline and must connect it to the existing pipeline next to the Zondi reservoir. Residents living within the reservoir zone may be affected for a few hours after the commencement of the shutdown. Residents residing within the tower zone will be affected immediately after the start of the shutdown,” said Johannesburg Water spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela.
The following areas will be affected:
Emndeni
Naledi
Tladi
Dobsonville
Parts of Jabulani
Zondi
Zola
Parts of Mofolo North
Mmesi Park
Protea North
To ensure that residents have access to water, 18 mobile water tankers will be roaming in the affected areas, and 14 stationary tankers will be placed at the following strategic points:
Naledi Clinic
Naledi police station
Naledi Checkers
Emndeni Clinic
Emndeni Checkers
Emndeni Library
Zola Clinic
Zola Offices
Dobsonville Clinic
Dobsonville Mall
Kopanong Civic Centre
Dobsonville Checkers
Dobson Point Shopping Centre
Zondi Clinic
“We apologise to residents for the inconvenience caused, but it is imperative that we conduct regular maintenance on our infrastructure in an effort to ensure we are able to continue to deliver quality services,” Mavimbela said.
Residents are encouraged to subscribe to the Johannesburg Water website https://www.johannesburgwater.co.za/ or its SMS notification service https://www.johannesburgwater.co.za/notify-me/ for alerts on service interruptions.