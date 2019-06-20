Former grants manager Cash Paymaster Services was found to have failed to prove that its contract with the South African Social Security Agency gave it exclusive rights to pay out social grants. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Former grants manager Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) has failed to prove that its contract with the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gave it exclusive rights to pay out social grants. The company’s resounding loss before retired Judge Robert Nugent, who was arbitrator in the dispute between CPS and Sassa, has saved the government more than R1.3 billion.

CPS, as applicant in the arbitration, brought up five claims against Sassa.

Central to the company’s claims was that Sassa violated exclusive payment rights it had granted it in a contract. Sassa and CPS entered into the agreement on June 4, 2001.

The contract courted controversy over the years, with revelations that it had been extended improperly. Sassa and the company finally parted ways last year following a series of battles in court, which culminated in the matter being adjudged by the Constitutional Court.

Grants were now paid through the SA Post Office’s (Sapo) PostBank. Recipients can also cash the money from ATMs and supermarkets.

Judge Nugent heard from CPS that during the time it administered grants to millions of recipients it had exclusive rights.

CPS said the contract meant Sassa could not enlist the services of Sapo and banks in all nine provinces.

“It is alleged by CPS that the agreement, incorporating, as it did, the 2001 agreement, gave it exclusivity for the payment of grants over the period April 2009 to June 2010, which was breached, so it is alleged, by Sassa causing payments to be made to beneficiaries through Sapo and the banks, resulting in the loss to CPS of remuneration,” wrote Judge Nugent in the award.

Nugent found in favour of Sassa’s evidence that when it concluded the agreement, its aims were not the exclusion of its consistent policy of allowing beneficiary choice.

“It is declared that the defendant was entitled to cause grants to be paid in cash at Post Offices and other Sapo facilities, and by electronic transfer to PostBank accounts of beneficiaries,” said Judge Nugent.

“It is declared that the defendant was entitled to pay grants by electronic transfer to bank accounts of beneficiaries.”

Sassa agency celebrated Judge Nugent’s ruling, saying it scored a major victory against a company that sought to create a monopoly in the grants system.

“Sassa welcomes these well thought out awards by Honourable Nugent,” spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said.

“The contract between Sassa and CPS has a history of litigation brought by CPS in an effort to amass maximum and in many cases, unreasonable financial benefit.

“In this case, CPS attempted to monopolise the payment of grants and shut Sapo and other commercial banks out,” added Letsatsi.

Judge Nugent ordered CPS to pay all legal costs of the arbitration.