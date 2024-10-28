5 key priorities for Proteas ahead of crucial Chattogram Test

The Proteas are gearing up for an intense Test match against Bangladesh, aiming to solidify their position in the World Test Championship. As the team prepares for the challenges that lie ahead, several players are under scrutiny to deliver standout performances that could turn the tide in favour of South Africa. Here, Zaahier Adams looks at the Proteas’ priorities.

Aiden Markram will captain the Proteas again in the second test against Bangladesh. | AFP Runs for the skipper Aiden Markram has stepped into the Test leadership role seamlessly in the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma, but the stand-in skipper desperately needs some Test runs under his belt. He has been relatively quiet since his superb century in the Newlands New Year Test, with just one half-century against the West Indies since. The team needs a solid start from their captain upfront to set the tone in this Test.

Senuran Muthusamy should get a a shot at Bangladesh in the second Test. | BackpagePix Unleash Muthu The Proteas handed Matthew Breetzke a Test debut last week in Mirpur, but unfortunately, the youngster could not take advantage of his opportunity. With conditions expected to spin even more in Chattogram, the Proteas would be best suited to revert to all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy. His left-arm spin could potentially be vital while Muthusamy has shown previously that he is capable of scoring runs on the subcontinent.

Ryan Rickleton has to make an impact in the second test with bat in hand. | BackpagePix Now or never Ryan Rickleton has promised so much in all formats for the longest time before finally managing to break through on the recent tour of the UAE with maiden international half-centuries in both white-ball formats. Rickleton has, though, yet to take the step up at Test match level and if he wants to be a part of the plans for the home summer, there would be no better time to make a statement with some substantial runs.

Aiden Markram, left, and Wiaan Mulder. | AFP Some consistency please! Wiaan Mulder was superb in the Mirpur Test, excelling in his new-ball role and picking up important wickets upfront to lay the groundwork for Kagiso Rabada to run through the Bangladeshi middle-to-lower order. He also struck a crucial half-century – his maiden Test fifty – to form a partnership with centurion Kyle Verreynne. Mulder, though, now needs to back it up with another performance in Chattogram to show that he has finally turned the corner as an international cricketer.