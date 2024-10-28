5 key priorities for Proteas ahead of crucial Chattogram Test

The Proteas are gearing up for an intense Test match against Bangladesh, aiming to solidify their position in the World Test Championship.
As the team prepares for the challenges that lie ahead, several players are under scrutiny to deliver standout performances that could turn the tide in favour of South Africa. Here, Zaahier Adams looks at the Proteas’ priorities.
Runs for the skipper
Aiden Markram has stepped into the Test leadership role seamlessly in the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma, but the stand-in skipper desperately needs some Test runs under his belt. He has been relatively quiet since his superb century in the Newlands New Year Test, with just one half-century against the West Indies since. The team needs a solid start from their captain upfront to set the tone in this Test.
Unleash Muthu
The Proteas handed Matthew Breetzke a Test debut last week in Mirpur, but unfortunately, the youngster could not take advantage of his opportunity. With conditions expected to spin even more in Chattogram, the Proteas would be best suited to revert to all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy. His left-arm spin could potentially be vital while Muthusamy has shown previously that he is capable of scoring runs on the subcontinent.
Now or never
Ryan Rickleton has promised so much in all formats for the longest time before finally managing to break through on the recent tour of the UAE with maiden international half-centuries in both white-ball formats. Rickleton has, though, yet to take the step up at Test match level and if he wants to be a part of the plans for the home summer, there would be no better time to make a statement with some substantial runs.
Some consistency please!
Wiaan Mulder was superb in the Mirpur Test, excelling in his new-ball role and picking up important wickets upfront to lay the groundwork for Kagiso Rabada to run through the Bangladeshi middle-to-lower order. He also struck a crucial half-century – his maiden Test fifty – to form a partnership with centurion Kyle Verreynne. Mulder, though, now needs to back it up with another performance in Chattogram to show that he has finally turned the corner as an international cricketer.
Strike early again
The Bangladesh top-order has been under pressure throughout the World Test Championship cycle and succumbed meekly in Dhaka to the seam movement Mulder and Rabada were able to generate. The Proteas will want to maintain the stranglehold on the Bangladeshi batters as the Tigers showed in the second innings that their middle order, through their leading run-scorer Mehidy Hasan Miraz, have the potential to post big totals.