Adaptability critical for Proteas batters at T20 World Cup, says Rob Walter

OBAKENG MELETSE The Proteas will go into unknown territory when they kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on Monday (4.30pm start, SA time).

With the game having made huge strides in the past two years, they will need to have an answer for every phase of their batting game without any noticeable identity. The 2014 World Cup semi-finalists’ history at ICC events has them flying under the radar, without a lot of expectations from the rest of the world. But they will possess one of the tournament’s best batting line-ups on paper.

It is a continuation of a story, with one chapter that has constantly had to be revisited over the years. You look around the games leading up to the tournament, the squad selected and you wonder: what is different this time around? Yes, the squad will be exciting and capable of finding what makes them click, but it’s nothing different from the past, without any success to show for it.

The game has shifted a lot towards the batters, and it’s not only because of the recent showing at the Indian Premier League, and the power of the impact player. But it has been one-sided for a while, and fortunately for the Proteas, it’s a strength they have within their squad. The 3-0 drubbing against the West Indies, however, showed a clear plan from the hosts to attack the power play in all three matches.

It worked this time, and while it might not work the next time, they at least had a plan. Stand-in captain Rassie van der Dussen acknowledged South Africa need a bit of bravery on the batting front, a concerning statement a week before a major tournament. And it clearly means if they are only trying to be brave now, in an attempt to execute their game plan, is there even a game plan to speak of?

Addressing the media this week, Proteas coach Rob Walter had this to say about their batting line-up: “You always have to be aware of how the game is changing. “There might be a slight change, but I still believe the game has not changed much. “From our point of view, you don’t need to speak to a guy like Quinton de Kock or Reeza Hendricks to start playing aggressively at the top.

“They do it naturally, and we saw that in this last series. Teams might have slight little things they do differently, but for the most part, the way the game is played is in front of us. “The opening pair is balance-related. I don’t think it’s out of the question to see both Quinton and Ryan (Rickelton) playing – it will depend on how we want to stack up our team.”

Here is to many memories in 🟢🟡#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/t09k17cbE0 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 27, 2024 The Proteas will rely a lot on their star-studded middle order of Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, but Walter has said those positions are not the easiest to navigate, especially in the T20 format. "Those positions are tough positions to play in T20 cricket. The top of the order is easier in terms of the requirements, and because you know what is exactly needed, it's consistent in terms of how you have to play," Walter said.

“Four and five or even three at times really have to respond well to where the game is at, the conditions and what’s needed in the game itself – from a positional point of view, the game requires a high level of skill, and adaptability is critical. “We need to keep the guys (in the middle order) hungry and fresh, climb on the momentum they have built up with their games. “Those performances are not by luck. There’s been a lot of hard work developing their game in order to play like that.