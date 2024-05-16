All about that space for David Kriel in Bulls against Benetton

The Bulls finally seemed to have settled on a first-choice centre combination of David Kriel and Stedman Gans this season. But Gans recently sustained a serious knee injury that coach Jake White says will keep him sidelined until the Currie Cup, which is set to start in July, after he had an operation.

Kriel, though, misses his partner. “First point is, I do miss Stedman. Stedman has a lot of different attributes to any other centre partnership that I had this season,” the 25-year-old said ahead of Saturday’s crucial United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld (2pm kick-off). “So, obviously I do miss him, and he’s a player with X-factor. The good relationship comes through on and off the field stuff – we get along quite well off the field. “He is easy to work with, and he’s someone that you can coach. He is a year or two older than me (27 to Kriel’s 25), but if I can do something better and teach him something, he always listens – and vice versa.

Lazer Focus ⚡️



🎟️TICKETS: https://t.co/h0JIeRfxjO #BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/yOlpcVWaBF — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 14, 2024 But the show must go on, and for Kriel and the Bulls, it's all about getting five log points against Benetton. The Pretoria side are fourth on the URC log with 56 points, trailing leaders Glasgow (60), Leinster (59) and Munster (58).

Benetton are currently eighth on 48, and need to keep winning to remain in contention. The Bulls are intent on avoiding another late implosion against the Italians, having nearly capitulated from a 37-10 lead against Glasgow – eventually winning 40-34 last weekend. “I also feel the first 60 was probably some of the best rugby that we’ve played this season. Everyone knows Glasgow sits at No 1 for a reason, and they showed it. Some of the mishaps or lapses that we had, they took the opportunity and scored three great tries from it,” Kriel said.

MATCH DAY on film 🎞️⚡️🏆



UP NEXT:

🏉Vodacom Bulls vs Benetton

🗓️18 May 2024

📍Loftus Versfeld

⏰Kick-Off: 14:00

🎟️TICKETS: https://t.co/h0JIeRfxjO @Vodacom #URC #RaceToTheEight | #BackTheBulls pic.twitter.com/6Jf7i6Crsr — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 14, 2024 "But luckily we pulled it through, and it's not a loss that we had, but a good lesson that we learnt from the game. "The Italians are always physical – like we've seen in this past weekend, when they played the Sharks. They were dominating most of the physical battles, and they don't go away even if they are behind.

“They keep on hitting you, so we are expecting a very physical battle this weekend.” Kriel has been a vital cog in the Bulls backline this season. Having previously featured at fullback and wing, inside centre seems to suit his game – but he is quick to point out that the strike-power out wide helps his game too. “I really enjoy centre – either 12 or 13. I don’t mind between the two centre jumpers, and it is my favourite because of the involvement in attack and defence,” said the utility back, who recently signed a three-year contract extension with the Bulls.