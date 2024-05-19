AmaTuks, Baroka book play-off spot on drama-filled final day

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO NEVER has a 1-1 draw been as roundly celebrated as it was at the Tuks Stadium yesterday afternoon. But with the result meaning that both the University of Pretoria and Baroka FC will make it to the promotion/relegation play-offs, most probably against Richards Bay United, the excitement with which the two teams greeted the final whistle was understandable.

AmaTuks finished the season as runners-up to champions Magesi FC, who drew their final match of the season 1-1 against Venda FC, while Baroka occupied the third position – leaving the door open for either side to return to big time football. Kagiso Selemela scored against AmaTuks to secure a 1-1 draw. | BackpagePix While the university side knew that their 49 points left them in an unassailable position, and thus assured them of another crack at elite league football, Baroka could not celebrate immediately. A few players gathered around one of the club’s officials watching the other match – between JDR Stars and Maritzburg United – for the final result. With that encounter at the Giants Stadium in Soshanguve ending 2-1 in favour of the Midlands outfit, the players of Bakgaga jumped up and down in celebration, screaming their lungs out as though they’d won the championship itself.

What they did, though, was give themselves a fighting chance at promotion, a feat that would be roundly celebrated in all of Limpopo should they achieve it, because it would mean the province would have two teams going up to the DSTV Premiership. On a nervy afternoon in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, the pendulum swung wildly with JDR Stars also in the play-offs at one stage. Stars were the first to score on the day, with Prince Nxumalo heading them into the lead on 28 minutes. That scoreline meant they were in third place. But then Baroka went ahead against Tuks on 41 minutes through Khomotso Lekoloane, to usurp Stars. The Soshanguve outfit were dimmed further when Zondi scored the equaliser for Maritzburg during time added on for stoppages at the end of the first half.