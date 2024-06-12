Ananias Gebhardt saves the day for Baroka FC against AmaTuks in PSL play-off

OBAKENG MELETSE THE University of Pretoria grabbed a vital point against Baroka FC on Wednesday to keep their Premiership ambitions in their hands, while Bakgaga ba ga Mphahlele switched to hope mode, needing results to go their way for the rest of the play-off campaign.

The 1-1 draw at Global Stadium in Limpopo left the Pretoria side second in the three-team promotion-relegation mini-league, level on four points with Richards Bay FC having played one match more than the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. Looking the livelier of the two sides, AmaTuks pinned Baroka back, and had control of proceedings for large parts of the first half. A Thabang Sibanyoni shot in the 42nd minute needed a double save from Katlego Molefe to keep his side in the contest.

Baroka had a response of their own seconds later when Zakhele Sithole found himself open on goal, but squandered a chance to punish AmaTuks as his wayward shot went well off target, failing to capitalise on an opportunity to score at a critical time in the match. They were soon made to pay as Sibanyoni’s intended attempt on goal found Delano Abrahams waiting with the goal at his mercy, and without needing a second invitation, the 28-year-old tapped in a crowd silencer to give his side the lead seconds before halftime. Baroka came into the encounter desperate for a victory to break their two-match goal drought in the play-offs.

The home side had more purpose and intent in the second half, and looked the more dangerous, and it didn’t take long before their hopes were restored. A delightful Boy Madingwana pass put Sithole through on goal, but his first touch again let him down, and gave AmaTuks a chance to recover for a corner. An expert corner kick by Kabelo Kgositsile in the 70th minute found the educated head of Ananias Gebhardt, whose textbook header pulled one back for the home side.

⚽44’ Abrahams

⚽ 70’ Gebhardt



After a fiercely contested encounter, it ends all square between @Baroka_FC and @AmaTuks in their promotional playoff match. pic.twitter.com/Yu6mZogaoc — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) June 12, 2024 The 27-year-old Sithole had a third golden opportunity, this time outside the box. Needing to put his foot through the ball, his side-footed attempt would have been a wonderful three-pointer in a Springbok jersey and the miss could well have cost his side a vital two points.