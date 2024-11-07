Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch rescue Titans against Lions

The Jukskei Derby is in the balance after two days of play as the Lions and the Titans search for an opening Four-Day Series victory at the Wanderers. On his maiden four-day match for the Titans, Andile Phehlukwayo combined for an unbeaten 107-run partnership for the seventh wicket with fellow all-rounder Corbin Bosch in Johannesburg yesterday.

Phehlukwayo (53 not out, 7x4, 1x6) was joined at the crease by Bosch (55 not out, 10x4) with the Titans trailing by 184 runs with only four wickets in hand. However, the two batters weathered the storm as Lions quicks Lutho Sipamla and Tshepo Moreki were on the hunt on day two. The pair led the Titans to 239/6 at close yesterday, with the visitors only 77 runs behind going into the penultimate day of the clash.

Earlier, Sipamla (2/56) and Moreki (2/31) were the most effective bowlers as they had the Titans on 56/4 inside 20 overs. Seamers Codi Yusuf (1/51) and Delano Potgieter (1/40) also got in on the action. Having started day two on 257/7, the Lions added only 59 runs before they were bundled out for 316 by spinners Tsepo Ndwandwa (3/73) and Dewald Brevis (1/10).

Paceman Bosch finished as the best bowler in the first innings with figures of 4/71 in 29 overs.

In other parts of the country, the second round of the Four-Day Series is set to get under way today in Paarl and Bloemfontein. Coach Robin Peterson’s young Warriors side will take on Boland in Paarl (10am start) on the back of their drawn opener at home last week against the North West Dragons. The Gqeberha-based unit are set to take on a wounded Boland side, who were beaten by 169 runs by Division One newcomers Knights at home last week.

The Free State-based Knights, coming off a crucial opening victory in Paarl, host coach Craig Alexander’s Dragons at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein (10am). Western Province and the Dolphins, having clashed at Kingsmead last week, will be on a break this week. Brief Scores