Anneke Bosch says Proteas Women are excited for ‘ultimate test’ in India

OBAKENG MELETSE The Proteas Women need to play more Test cricket to close the gap to other nations playing in the longest format.

The South Africans are set to play their second Test match of the year when they come up against India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tomorrow (6am SA time start). Fresh off a 3-0 ODI series whitewash, South Africa’s quest to get their first win of the tour will not get easier against an India side high on confidence after their recent success against the visitors and their experience in the format. The introduction of T20 cricket has had a huge and direct impact on the sustainability and growth of the Test format, with those making their way into the game leaning more towards white-ball cricket.

Proteas all-rounder Anneke Bosch believes as much as the ODI series was disappointing, everyone will be ready for the change of format, and says there is a lot of positivity and excitement ahead of the match. “It’s a big honour to represent my country in Test cricket. I was lucky enough to play in 2022, when I made my debut against England in a Test match,” she said from Chennai yesterday. “It was special, and I think there were about nine of us making their debuts in that match because it had been such a long time since South African women (had) played a Test match.

“I really like Test cricket, and I love the challenge of it skills-wise. Mentally, I think it’s just the ultimate test and I really enjoy the challenge.” South Africa played only one Test match this year, against Australia Down Under, and played a lot of white-ball cricket in their preparations.

Passions Beyond the Boundary 🇿🇦



Episode 1: Hobbies & Interests



Delmi & Nadine answered some questions in the first episode of the series during the Proteas Women’s tour of India 💭



Watch the full episode on https://t.co/JcQfHjzVgN



#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt… pic.twitter.com/sZwZpV5ACm — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 26, 2024 The biggest examination they could face over the next few days could be in the switch from limited-overs cricket, with its higher intensity, to settling into a more patient game with less pressure to score, but where the requirement is to be more technically sound. You would have to go back to June 2022 to find another Test involving South Africa. The drawn match against England in Taunton not only defied the odds, but showed when given an opportunity, just how the game can grow outside of the regular Test-playing nations.

“The format has grown since 2022 against England,” Bosch said. “There has been some more focus and interest on it, but I do think there is room for more growth. We need longer format games against provinces for us to improve as a Test-playing nation.” Bengaluru Recap with Suné Luus 📹🏏🇿🇦



✈️ Next destination: Chennai!

The Proteas Women will kick off the second leg of their India Tour with a Test Match on June 28th.🇿🇦🏏🇮🇳#AlwaysRising #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/2TPV32bFb2

— Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) June 25, 2024 England, Australia and India have had regular Test matches, with the rest of the countries only taking part if they are playing against the so-called ‘big three’. The Proteas have played 14 Test matches in their history, and they have only been successful once, against the Netherlands in 2007. Most recently, the innings and 284-run defeat against Australia outlines the gap between South Africa and the ‘big three’.