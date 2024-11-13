Arshdeep to make spin ‘Singh’ against SA

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh may be on the verge of becoming India’s all-time highest wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, but he is quite content with the spinners taking centre stage in the ongoing series against the Proteas. Singh has grabbed two wickets across two matches, taking his tally up to 89 from 58 matches at an impressive average of 18 — equal to that of his regular new-ball partner Jasprit Bumrah, who has played 70 matches.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tops the list with 96 wickets in 80 matches, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in second place with 90 wickets in 87 matches. The opening two matches of this series have been dominated by India’s spin duo, Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi, who have collected 12 of the 16 Proteas wickets that have fallen so far. However, as the series moves to the Highveld, where the third ODI will be played today at Centurion and the final match at the Wanderers on Friday, it is anticipated that the conditions will favour seam bowlers more. Singh, though, appears unfazed, as long as the job gets done. “I am enjoying what the spinners are doing. I don’t really mind if they take 10 wickets and I don’t need to do my job,” he said yesterday.

“The plans will be based on the conditions, how the pitch is playing, and the match situation. I am looking forward to what the wicket offers here and, hopefully, taking some early wickets.” The frenetic nature of T20 cricket can test the mental resolve of any player, particularly bowlers. Yet, the 25-year-old believes that the key to his success lies in his philosophical approach. “If you bowl at the death, you have good days and bad days. So, it's important to be level-headed. You shouldn't be thinking about it too much. It's a big responsibility. I try to keep it simple and not overcomplicate things. I bowl according to the team's demands," he explained.

“When you bowl two overs at the start and two overs at the end, you can make the match for your team, but you can also be in the middle of a storm when the match slips away. It's a big responsibility. I try to keep it simple and not overcomplicate things.” Singh's ability to strike in the Powerplay has often set him apart, as demonstrated by his dismissal of Proteas captain Aiden Markram in the first over of the series at Kingsmead. Markram faced further struggles in the second match of the series at St George’s Park, marking almost two years without a half-century in T20I cricket. The Indian bowling unit will undoubtedly hope to maintain pressure on the home team’s captain, although Singh admits there are no special plans for Markram.