Bafana Bafana knocked out of Cosafa Cup at group stage

Smiso Msomi South Africa (1) 1

Sibanyoni 3’ Eswatini 0 Bafana Bafana crashed out of the 2024 Cosafa Cup after finishing as runners-up in group A of the Southern African regional competition.

South Africa beat Eswatini 1-0 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium yesterday but could not avoid being eliminated via goal difference. Mozambique finished as the winners of group E after coming from a goal down to beat 10-men Botswana 3-1 at the Wolfson Stadium at the same time. With both Bafana and The Black Mambas finishing on five points and on the same goal difference, Mozambique qualified by virtue of having scored more goals in the tournament than Bafana. SuperSport United striker Thabang Sibanyoni started his third game of the tournament and finally justified that inclusion by opening the scoring for Bafana in the third minute. The big No 9 rose the highest during a corner to nod home a Malebogo Modise delivery into the box and gave his side a much-needed boost.

There were huge concerns surrounding Helman Mkhalele’s team after they recorded two draws in their first two games. Having made three changes to his starting XI, Mkhalele would’ve been pleased to see his team fly out of the blocks. Having weathered an early storm and prevented Bafana from stretching their lead, Eswatini had the ball in the net in the 28th minute but it was ruled out for offside. Striker Ayanda Gadlela was controversially said to have been in an offside position when he received a through ball before rounding the keeper and tapping into an empty net.