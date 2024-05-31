Bafana coach backs Rayners ahead of Mabasa for World Cup qualifiers

Tshegofatso Mabasa is in the form of his life for Orlando Pirates, but his past displays for Bafana Bafana have come back to haunt him. Mabasa was not named in Bafana Bafana’s preliminary 36-man squad announced earlier in May, but as a result of his form of late, he was widely expected to be included in the 23-man squad for next month’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

However, Mabasa – the DStv Premiership’s latest Golden Boot winner with 16 goals – failed to make the cut when the 23-man squad was announced by Bafana coach Hugo Broos yesterday. It appears he’ll have to work much harder to regain Broos’ favour. Mabasa, with six caps, did not deliver previously when playing under Broos, who recalled substituting him after 35 minutes in a 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in October 2021. “We had a bad experience with Mabasa two years ago. I had to change him after 35 minutes, and everybody said it was a scandal,” said Broos.

“For me, I don’t think I have to take him now because I also have Iqraam (Rayners). He also scored 15 goals in the league. It’s one goal difference, so I give the confidence to Iqraam right now. “It was a decision between him and Mabasa. But Iqraam did very well in the game against Algeria, and I gave him the confidence now. “Mabasa didn’t reach the level he had to reach for the national team. He’s not the same player any more, but you see what happened between January and the last game he played for Bafana two years ago. That was not good.

“Now, since he was in Pirates, he is coming on again. He is showing that he is not a bad striker. “We will follow Mabasa next season. Let’s hope he continues what he did, scoring goals in the last four months. Then we will have another striker.” Earlier yesterday at a Nedbank Cup final media conference, Mabasa said he had come to terms with being left out of the national squad after the season he had, and that he was not entirely disappointed.

“In all honesty, I am not really disappointed by the Bafana omission,” Mabasa said. “Yes, every player wants to play for the national team. But I believe if it’s meant to happen, it will happen at some point.”

Rayners and his Stellenbosch FC teammate Jayden Adams were rewarded for their good form and included in the squad to face Nigeria in Uyo on June 7 and Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein on June 11. Rayners has seven international caps, and was part of the previous national team squad that competed in the Fifa Series friendlies against Andorra and Algeria in March. He scored in a 3-3 draw against the Algerians.

Broos said that the performance against Algeria was impressive, and added that critics felt that Bafana Bafana have made a great improvement after the Africa Cup of Nations. Adams withdrew from that squad through injury, but he helped the country win a bronze medal at the Afcon tournament in Ivory Coast earlier this year. Bafana Bafana are second in Group C of the World Cup African qualifiers, with just a point fewer than log leaders Rwanda.

Nigeria are third with two points from draws in their opening two outings, while Zimbabwe are fifth with two points, just like Nigeria and fourth-placed Lesotho. Bafana Bafana Squad Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Veli Mothwa