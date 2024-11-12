Bafana face defining moment against Cranes and Bright Stars

Obakeng Meletse In just a few days, Bafana Bafana will face their most pivotal moment in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as they take on Uganda, a game that could define their journey to Morocco next year. South Africa will make the trip north to clash with table-toppers Uganda in Kampala.

Hugo Broos and his charges are currently second in Group K with eight points, trailing the Cranes by two points with two matches still to play. A Thalente Mbatha added-time equaliser in September against Uganda saved their blushes and rescued them from the jaws of defeat, which would have complicated their route to AFCON 2025. Bafana Bafana heac coach Hugo Broos. | BackpagePix Currently unbeaten in four matches, Bafana require a minimum of three points from their clashes against Uganda and South Sudan, the latter of which have lost all four of their matches in the qualifiers so far. However, as simple as it may seem, failure to secure qualification in the next two games could potentially throw all of Broos and Co’s achievements out the window. The 2-2 draw against Uganda served as a warning not to underestimate any opponent. It will be paramount for Broos and his side not to make the same mistake twice and leave it to the last encounter against the Bright Stars to qualify. The Cranes have offered the biggest challenge in the group so far, and despite their home advantage, the quality of South Africa’s team should still be good enough to secure a result at the Mandela National Stadium on Friday.

Mbatha’s teammate, Evidence Makgopa, has been in good form for Orlando Pirates, scoring six goals in all competitions so far. He could be set to lead the way for Broos on Friday after returning to the squad following an injury earlier this year. The 24-year-old expressed his happiness at being back in national colours and said he is ready to repay the faith the coach has shown him. “You don’t want to disappoint a person who has shown so much faith in you,” Makgopa commented about Broos. “I knew it was going to be tough, especially when you have an injury; mentally, you have to be strong. But I was glad that when I came back, I had a place to start from the bench (with Orlando Pirates) because it’s tough to make the Pirates' bench.”