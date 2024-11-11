Bafana’s Broos confident ahead of crucial clashes

Mihlali Baleka

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident that his squad's balance will guide them to success in their last two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. With a commendable performance thus far, the team sits second in Group K with eight points, trailing Uganda by two points. The Cranes have already secured their place in next year's finals in Morocco, positioning Bafana as the clear favourites to follow suit from the group. To ensure qualification, Bafana needs at least three points from their remaining matches, facing Uganda away on Friday and South Sudan at home next Tuesday. Broos has placed his faith in a 23-member squad that he unveiled last Thursday, signalling his intent to steer the team into the tournament. Notably, Orlando Pirates’ striker Evidence Makgopa makes his return to the national team for the first time since the continental showpiece finals in Ivory Coast in January.

Makgopa's absence from previous international camps was due to a combination of injury and form, leading to Tshegofatso Mabasa taking the reins at Pirates. However, recent performances have seen Makgopa emerging as the club's primary striker, netting an impressive six goals in 13 matches across all competitions, with four of those coming in just six league games this season.

Broos believes Makgopa's resurgence comes at an opportune moment as they seek to compensate for the injuries of other key players. “I have full confidence in Makgopa. He was here before because he’s a player, for me, who has potential,” Broos stated. “I think he needed a little bit of time to convince his coach at Pirates (Jose Riveiro). But yes, when Makgopa plays, he’s not only a striker but useful for the team. I took him with the team to Afcon.

“When you give him confidence, you have a good striker. That’s the reason he’s with us, especially because Lyle Foster is injured.” Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates. | BackpagePix While Broos is banking on a potent attack to secure vital points, he also acknowledges the pressing need for a resolute defence. The team has struggled defensively in recent qualifiers, managing just one clean sheet, conceding five goals while scoring 11. The coach made a significant tactical decision by dropping Mamelodi Sundowns’ centre back Grant Kekana, replacing him with teammate Mothobi Mvala, who is making a long-awaited return after a lengthy injury lay-off. Broos remains hopeful that this new defensive configuration will provide the solidity necessary to achieve desired results against Uganda and South Sudan.

“For sure, we must look at the number of goals we have conceded. Every time, we conceded too many goals," Broos admitted. "It was tough, but it was a little better against Congo because we talked about it. The injuries have disrupted our defensive momentum. But I hope now that will change.” Broos is acutely aware that while Mvala brings valuable experience back into defence, a collective effort from the entire squad is essential to maintain a clean sheet. The upcoming clash against Uganda poses a critical challenge, and cohesion will be vital.