Bangladesh v SA: Highlights from the second day of Test action

South Africa's Kyle Verreynne scored an impressive ton against Bangladesh earlier on Tuesday. | AFP

Published Oct 23, 2024

Share

Kyle Verreynne's Impressive Century

— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 22, 2024

Resuming play on Day two unbeaten on 18, Verreynne walked to the middle with a much-refined approach against the host's potent spin attack. His strategy involved utilizing sweep shots, occasionally shimmying down the wicket, and avoiding becoming a sitting duck. This method culminated in Verreynne scoring his second Test century, achieved with another sweep shot to the deep square-leg boundary, ultimately leading his team to a healthy 202-run lead by the second session on Tuesday.

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder. | AFP

Exceptional Slip-Catching

Slip-catching, often an underrated skill, was on display with seam bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder demonstrating safe hands and quick reactions. After his first over with the new ball in Dhaka on Tuesday, Mulder completed a superb catch at third slip, diving low to his left-hand side, which helped Rabada secure his second wicket of the day.

Bangladesh’s Liton Das. | AFP

Notable Stumping by Liton Das

In a desperate bid to bowl South Africa out while trailing by over 200 runs, Bangladesh wicket-keeper Liton Das showcased his skills with a neat stumping to dismiss Verreynne. Having swept confidently throughout the innings, Verreynne misjudged a delivery and found himself outside the crease, resulting in his dismissal by Das off the bowling of Mehidy Miraz, concluding South Africa's innings at 308.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 21, 2024. (Photo by TANVIN TAMIM / AFP)

Mahmudul Joy's Textbook Shot

Bangladesh's opening batter Mahmudul Joy impressed with a textbook cover drive against a firing Kagiso Rabada on Day two. Under pressure after Rabada took two wickets in the opening three overs, Joy seized an opportunity to lean into a half volley on the line of off-stump. He drove it back past Rabada for four, holding his pose as the ball trickled down the ground for a boundary.

