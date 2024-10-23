Bangladesh v SA: Highlights from the second day of Test action

Kyle Verreynne's Impressive Century Stumps on Day 2!



South Africa posted 308, and Bangladesh are 106 & 101/3, trailing by 101 runs.



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 22, 2024 Resuming play on Day two unbeaten on 18, Verreynne walked to the middle with a much-refined approach against the host's potent spin attack. His strategy involved utilizing sweep shots, occasionally shimmying down the wicket, and avoiding becoming a sitting duck. This method culminated in Verreynne scoring his second Test century, achieved with another sweep shot to the deep square-leg boundary, ultimately leading his team to a healthy 202-run lead by the second session on Tuesday.

South Africa's Wiaan Mulder. | AFP Exceptional Slip-Catching Slip-catching, often an underrated skill, was on display with seam bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder demonstrating safe hands and quick reactions. After his first over with the new ball in Dhaka on Tuesday, Mulder completed a superb catch at third slip, diving low to his left-hand side, which helped Rabada secure his second wicket of the day.

Bangladesh’s Liton Das. | AFP Notable Stumping by Liton Das In a desperate bid to bowl South Africa out while trailing by over 200 runs, Bangladesh wicket-keeper Liton Das showcased his skills with a neat stumping to dismiss Verreynne. Having swept confidently throughout the innings, Verreynne misjudged a delivery and found himself outside the crease, resulting in his dismissal by Das off the bowling of Mehidy Miraz, concluding South Africa's innings at 308.