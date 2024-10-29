Bangladesh v SA: Tigers swept aside by duo

In a commanding display of batting prowess, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs set the tone on the opening day of the second Test. Their performances were marked by a variety of innovative shots that showcased their depth and versatility at the crease.

The sweep shot While both centurions are accustomed to hauling out the sweep shot, it was De Zorzi that showed Stubbs which lengths to pick on the Chattogram pitch.

The reverse Now almost a regular option in the modern day batter’s armoury, the Proteas duo were hugely effective in playing the reverse. It forced the Bangladeshis to employ a deep point almost for the duration of the day.

Nervous debutant Bangladesh selected a debutant wicket-keeper in Mahidul Islam Ankon and the young gloveman was made to rue an early error. Mahidu dropped De Zorzi on just six and had to look on for the remainder of the day as the left-hander finished unbeaten on 141.

Celebration Kyle Verryenne took a bow after reaching his Test century in the first Test and his provincial teammate De Zorzi was not going to be outdone. The flamboyant left-hander, who is a social media sensation, hauled out Chelsea football star Cole Palmer’s signature ‘ice-cold’ celebration.