Baroka must fail AmaTuks in crucial play-off clash

OBAKENG MELETSE Baroka FC's attempt to return to the DStv Premiership is hanging by a thread and they will be involved in another do-or-die encounter when they welcome University of Pretoria at the Global Stadium today in Lebowakgomo (3pm kick-off).

Needing to make up for a below par start in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs, Bakgaga ba ga Mphahlele have collected only one point in their first two matches, following another goalless draw against Richards Bay FC on Saturday. Sydney Malivha of Baroka is tackled by Moses Mthembu of Richards Bay during their PSL promotion/relegation play-off draw this pat weekend. | BackpagePix The result gave the Natal Rich Boys the early advantage, while AmaTuks are quietly keeping interest with three points from their two encounters. The Pretoria-based side head into this fixture at the back of a 1-0 win in their home leg, but their loss against Richards Bay could have dented their confidence. The NFD Motsepe Championship sides played out to a 1-1 draw the last time they met at the Global Stadium in December.