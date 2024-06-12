Baroka must fail AmaTuks in crucial play-off clash

OBAKENG MELETSE
Baroka FC's attempt to return to the DStv Premiership is hanging by a thread and they will be involved in another do-or-die encounter when they welcome University of Pretoria at the Global Stadium today in Lebowakgomo (3pm kick-off).
Needing to make up for a below par start in the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs, Bakgaga ba ga Mphahlele have collected only one point in their first two matches, following another goalless draw against Richards Bay FC on Saturday.
The result gave the Natal Rich Boys the early advantage, while AmaTuks are quietly keeping interest with three points from their two encounters. The Pretoria-based side head into this fixture at the back of a 1-0 win in their home leg, but their loss against Richards Bay could have dented their confidence.
The NFD Motsepe Championship sides played out to a 1-1 draw the last time they met at the Global Stadium in December.
Baroka's off-field issues could play into the visitors hands as the suspension of coach Dan Malesela has clouded the home side’s promotion battle. Morgan Mammila, trusted with the responsibility, hasn’t taken long to feel the heat with a need for good results immediately on his mandate.
The former Chippa United coach took over a side that has shown a lot of promise in possession especially at home, but their failure to create and convert chances has not only cost them an automatic qualification to the PSL but it has left them with a mountain to climb to keep their hopes alive.
The play-offs have so far shown that to get a result away from home is not a walk in the park, but seizing the advantage in your home fixture will give you an advantage when playing away. The equation Mammila and his Baroka side need to solve is how to score goals, as nothing but a win will be the requirement today.