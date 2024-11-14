Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Be surprised if there are Springbok selection surprises against England

Siya Kolisi should be back to captain the Springboks against England at Twickenham on Saturday. Photo: EPA

Published Nov 14, 2024

Comment by Morgan Bolton

We now have a much better idea of what Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ thought process is after the men in the Green and Gold overcame a spirited Scotland last weekend.

This Saturday, a beleaguered England await at Twickenham (7.40pm kick-off).

With the match-23 to be announced today, Morgan Bolton runs the rule over the squad to select his team for the 47th meeting between the two nations.

Unsurprisingly, it is a much more traditional selection this week.

Ox Nche should start against England this weekend. Photo: EPA

Front row: Let them eat cake…

Props – Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp; Hookers – Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

The festive season came early for the Boks against the Scots at Murrayfield, as they feasted at scrum-time. England will arguably be a tougher examination when the teams do pack down, but the Boks will still have the appetite to dig in for seconds.

It doesn’t really matter who Erasmus selects, but I reckon a trio of Nche and Koch, with Marx in the middle, will lay a solid foundation at the set-piece.

Second row: And have Sous with that

Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert, RG Snyman

It was the one area where the Boks weren’t 100% secure in their execution; and maybe it was due to the fact that Mostert lacked that all-important match fitness.

The 33-year-old lock was not helped by hooker Mbonambi’s slow start either. Methinks Sous will be much improved this week, and should renew his partnership with Etzebeth.

Loose forwards: The old guard

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

It will be the old faithful: Kolisi, Du Toit and Wiese… nuff said.

Handré Pollard’s accuracy at goal means that he should be the preferred starter at flyhalf against England. Photo: AFP

Halfbacks: Sprinting in for an air show

Scrumhalves – Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams; Flyhalves – Jordan Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard

No 9 and 10 perhaps represent the most difficult selections this week. There are those that are clamouring for Libbok to start, and others who question his accuracy at Test level, even though his general play can be spectacular.

Personally, I would start Pollard again on Saturday just to click over the scoreboard, with Libbok deputising off the bench to open up the game later on. The Stormers flyhalf can start against Wales next week.

Pollard also will have a better appreciation of the conditions as he plies his club trade in England for Leicester.

Meanwhile, Williams injected some real impetus for the Boks when he came on as a replacement for Jaden Hendrikse against Scotland, and should be rewarded for that by retaining his position.

Accuracy will be important, however, so starting with the experienced Reinach seems the most logical pick.

An aerial battle is expected during the initial exchanges, and the 34-year-old will be best placed to execute such a game-plan due to his technical skill and understanding of the conditions.

Much like Williams, he also has the ability to exploit space around the fringes of the breakdown with a turn of speed that will leave the English defence ankle-tapping thin air.

Jesse Kriel has been monumental for the Boks over the last few seasons. Photo: BackpagePix

Centres: The two towers

Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Esterhuizen and Am had their moments against Scotland, but there is currently no doubt that the incumbent partnership in the midfield is De Allende and Kriel.

The former should have a run again against Wales, but for now, we revert to type and reinstate the status quo.

Back-three: Return of the scrumcaps

Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie

Le Roux was excellent last weekend, and many will argue that he should start again. But I would rather have him earn his 99th cap off the bench, and give Fassi the starting berth.

As mentioned earlier, the back-three are expected to be bombed by the hosts at Twickenham – it is why Jasper Wiese’s role as sweeper will be important.

Arendse and Kolbe are brave under the high ball, and lethal with possession, but Fassi’s height, stature and ability to counter-attack will bring a healthy balance to the outside backs.

Morgan’s Springbok Starting XV

15 Aphelele Fassi 14 Cheslin Kolbe 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse 10 Handré Pollard 9 Cobus Reinach 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 Franco Mostert 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Vincent Koch 2 Malcolm Marx 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements (5-3): 16 Bongi Mbonambi 17 Gerhard Steenekamp 18 Thomas du Toit 19 RG Snyman 20 Kwagga Smith 21 Grant Williams 22 Manie Libbok 23 Willie le Roux.

