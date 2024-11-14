Be surprised if there are Springbok selection surprises against England

Comment by Morgan Bolton We now have a much better idea of what Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ thought process is after the men in the Green and Gold overcame a spirited Scotland last weekend.

This Saturday, a beleaguered England await at Twickenham (7.40pm kick-off).

With the match-23 to be announced today, Morgan Bolton runs the rule over the squad to select his team for the 47th meeting between the two nations. Unsurprisingly, it is a much more traditional selection this week. Ox Nche should start against England this weekend. Photo: EPA Front row: Let them eat cake…

Props – Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, Wilco Louw, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp; Hookers – Johan Grobbelaar, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi The festive season came early for the Boks against the Scots at Murrayfield, as they feasted at scrum-time. England will arguably be a tougher examination when the teams do pack down, but the Boks will still have the appetite to dig in for seconds. It doesn’t really matter who Erasmus selects, but I reckon a trio of Nche and Koch, with Marx in the middle, will lay a solid foundation at the set-piece.

A real captain’s innings by Eben Etzebeth in Edinburgh 💪

Second row: And have Sous with that Eben Etzebeth, Jean Kleyn, Franco Mostert, RG Snyman It was the one area where the Boks weren’t 100% secure in their execution; and maybe it was due to the fact that Mostert lacked that all-important match fitness.

The 33-year-old lock was not helped by hooker Mbonambi’s slow start either. Methinks Sous will be much improved this week, and should renew his partnership with Etzebeth.

Loose forwards: The old guard Pieter-Steph du Toit, Cameron Hanekom, Siya Kolisi, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese It will be the old faithful: Kolisi, Du Toit and Wiese… nuff said.

Handré Pollard’s accuracy at goal means that he should be the preferred starter at flyhalf against England. Photo: AFP Halfbacks: Sprinting in for an air show Scrumhalves – Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams; Flyhalves – Jordan Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Handré Pollard No 9 and 10 perhaps represent the most difficult selections this week. There are those that are clamouring for Libbok to start, and others who question his accuracy at Test level, even though his general play can be spectacular.

Personally, I would start Pollard again on Saturday just to click over the scoreboard, with Libbok deputising off the bench to open up the game later on. The Stormers flyhalf can start against Wales next week. Pollard also will have a better appreciation of the conditions as he plies his club trade in England for Leicester. Meanwhile, Williams injected some real impetus for the Boks when he came on as a replacement for Jaden Hendrikse against Scotland, and should be rewarded for that by retaining his position.

Accuracy will be important, however, so starting with the experienced Reinach seems the most logical pick. An aerial battle is expected during the initial exchanges, and the 34-year-old will be best placed to execute such a game-plan due to his technical skill and understanding of the conditions. Much like Williams, he also has the ability to exploit space around the fringes of the breakdown with a turn of speed that will leave the English defence ankle-tapping thin air.

Jesse Kriel has been monumental for the Boks over the last few seasons. Photo: BackpagePix Centres: The two towers Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, André Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel Esterhuizen and Am had their moments against Scotland, but there is currently no doubt that the incumbent partnership in the midfield is De Allende and Kriel.

The former should have a run again against Wales, but for now, we revert to type and reinstate the status quo.

Back-three: Return of the scrumcaps Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie Le Roux was excellent last weekend, and many will argue that he should start again. But I would rather have him earn his 99th cap off the bench, and give Fassi the starting berth.

As mentioned earlier, the back-three are expected to be bombed by the hosts at Twickenham – it is why Jasper Wiese’s role as sweeper will be important. Arendse and Kolbe are brave under the high ball, and lethal with possession, but Fassi’s height, stature and ability to counter-attack will bring a healthy balance to the outside backs. Morgan’s Springbok Starting XV