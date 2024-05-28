Binder losing his grip on 2024 season

Morgan Bolton Tired tyres were the main culprit this past weekend as Brad Binder saw his grip on a potential podium finish degrade away at the Catalunya MotoGP.

The Red Bull KTM rider started the race in third on Sunday, perfectly placed to push on for a top-three finish after a horrid session the previous day in the sprint, where he crashed out. Unfortunately, it became clear as early as the sixth lap that the 28-year-old would not have the confidence in his machinery to claim a valuable podium. https://x.com/MotoGP/status/1795026825925509134

Instead, Binder had to switch to management mode, nursing his front-wheel grip, while also having to consider the degradation of his rear wheel. As such, he dropped down the order, posting times in the 1:41s when the front-runners were pushing into the 1:39s and into the mid-1:40s. He only managed to breach the 1:39 mark in three laps of the 24-lap race, his best time a 1:39.913 effort in the second lap, and as his times tumbled, so did any thought of a top-three finish. He eventually placed eighth in the GP, over 18.578sec behind eventual winner and defending champion Fransceso Bagnaia on the Ducati. “It was a bit tricky in the race,” Binder said afterwards.

“We’d been good here all weekend but after six laps in the race the front tire dropped off and in the last few weeks when I’ve ignored that strange feeling then I end-up crashing. So, I needed to be a bit careful and when I felt the limit coming I had to lower the pace. “I could not make time on braking and entry and nursing it around meant there were not really moments where I could make pace ... A tricky day.” It was much worse than a tricky day for Binder and his team – miserable would arguably be a better description. Binder’s teammate Jack Miller crashed out – his third consecutive DNF, while Pedro Acosta and Augusto Fernadez of sister team GasGas also retired from the race.