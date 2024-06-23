Blitzboks are going to Paris

The Springbok Sevens booked their tickets to the Olympic Games with some brilliant defence in their 14-5 defeat of Great Britain in the final of the Olympic Repechage tournament in Monaco yesterday.

It was definitely their toughest match of the tournament, but they thoroughly deserved the victory for the final spot at the Games next month in Paris.

Two tries on either side of the half, created by captain Selvyn Davids, were enough to seal the win as they tackled ferociously to keep Great Britain from scoring. Their opponents were able to score one, but there was never any panic from the South Africans as they trusted their system to pull them through to win the tournament.

After a disappointing Sevens Series, where they only won one tournament, the Blitzboks put that behind them to start from scratch in Monaco and perform on all three days to win. Newcomers like Tristan Leyds and Quewin Nortje stepped up, while the old heads of Davids and Impi Visser kept things calm on the field.