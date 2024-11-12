Bok duo celebrate special milestones after Murrayfield victory

Kwagga Smith never imagined reaching the impressive milestone of 50 Test matches with the Springboks. However, his day arrived with a triumphant 32-15 victory against Scotland at Murrayfield, kick-starting the Boks' UK tour. With this victory under their belt, Smith and his teammates are setting their sights firmly on the looming challenge of England on Saturday, a clash that promises to be their most formidable of teh three-match tour.

It was a "special occasion" for Smith and Moodie in Edinburgh, but the #Springboks have a lot to work on this week - more here: https://t.co/vW1dGzyiB1 🙌#ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 11, 2024

The Springboks demonstrated resilience in the face of a determined Scottish side, with Smith playing a crucial role in dismantling the Scottish strategy, particularly in the first half. Despite some personal errors during the match, the former Blitzbok star expressed immense pride in the team's collective achievement and the momentum they built ahead of the highly anticipated encounter at Twickenham. “Playing at Murrayfield and getting a win in my 50th Test is really special.”

“Playing at Murrayfield and getting a win in my 50th Test is really special,” Smith said. “It was a tough game, and Scotland really played well. We made a lot of mistakes, but I think for the boys to pull through was really special. Running on for my 50th is crazy. It really is an honour playing with this team.” Smith's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. The athlete first made his mark in Sevens, securing a Commonwealth gold medal and an Olympic Games bronze in 2016 with the South African Sevens side. Since transitioning to XVs, he has tasted unrivalled success, winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023, and recently helping his team lift the Rugby Championship title for the first time since 2019.

“I didn’t even think I would reach 50 Tests.” “After the time with the Blitzboks, I set myself a new target of becoming a Springbok. I wanted to become one. I didn’t even think I would reach 50 Tests. I just want to give back to this team,” Smith added. “We have a good environment going here, and there’s healthy internal competition. But we all believe in the same dream and we work together to reach it.”

Relive the action from Edinburgh - catch the highlights here: https://t.co/EPY56g2uQ8 📹#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold #SCOvRSA — Springboks (@Springboks) November 10, 2024 Utility-back Canan Moodie, meanwhile, also saw his performance against Scotland as a stepping stone. The youthful winger, who made his Murrayfield debut, showcased his skills under pressure.

“I haven’t played for five weeks now, so it’s good to get a win in our first game on tour,” Moodie said. “It was my first game here, so I was very excited to play at Murrayfield..”