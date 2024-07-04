Bok Hendrikse officially a Shark

Jordan Hendrikse is officially a Sharks player, the Golden Lions Rugby Union confirmed yesterday. Although it was well-documented that the Springbok flyhalf would be joining the Durbanites this year, there was uncertainty as to when he would do so. Previously, it was understood that Hendrikse was locked into his Lions contract until the end of 2024.

That disagreement has now been resolved, with the Lions revealing that the 23-year-old has been released. Hendrikse is currently with the Springboks in an expanded squad and is expected to be considered for his second Test for the national team against Portugal later this month. https://x.com/LionsRugbyCo/status/1808408477133353395

He could foreseeably be in the Bok squad beyond that for the Rugby Championship, which starts in mid-August and ends at the end of September. If that is the case then Hendrikse will miss the start of the United Rugby Championship season, which is scheduled to kick off on Friday, September 20. The Sharks will host the Lions the following day at Kings Park, and should Hendrikse be released from his national commitments, he could find himself facing his former team then.

Hendrikse will most likely compete against Siya Masuku for the No 10 jumper, and possibly Bok Curwin Bosch, too, although Bosch’s future in Durban remains in doubt. Yesterday, via statement, Hendrikse thanked the Johannesburg-based team for the opportunity they had afforded him. “My time at the Lions has come to an end,” the Glenwood High School alum said.