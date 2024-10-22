Bok triumphs ignite determination in chasing players

Mike Greenaway The glowing success of the Springboks in the Rugby Championship has naturally inspired peripheral Boks to work harder for a chance at selection.

With just three weeks to go before the opening match of the November tour against Scotland in Edinburgh on November 10, players who did not feature in the later games of the Rugby Championship are eagerly lining up for consideration. This is the beauty of the Springboks being the best team in the world. The incumbent players are fiercely protecting their spots, but there is a pack of hungry wolves vying for any opportunity that arises. This past weekend offered a rewarding spectacle for coach Rassie Erasmus as the Lions, Stormers, and Sharks all secured victories, while the Bulls faced a disappointing defeat against the Scarlets, significantly impacted by a dubious red card issued to hooker Johan Grobbelaar.

However, it would surely have warmed Erasmus' heart to see young talents rising to the challenge as they chase their Springboks dream. A standout performer was Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who seized his chance to shine at the expense of Siya Masuku. This selection came as a surprise since Masuku had been celebrated for his contributions to the Sharks’ Challenge Cup success and their strong Currie Cup campaign. Yet, with Masuku struggling to find his form in the United Rugby Championship, one must commend John Plumtree for giving Jordan the opportunity to play halfback alongside his brother Jaden. The duo clicked effectively, and Jordan had an excellent game in his move from fullback to his preferred position of flyhalf.

This should not signal the end of Masuku's aspirations; rather, it underscores the competitive environment he faces at both the Sharks and within the Springboks. The increasing competition creates a healthier landscape for the national team. Moreover, it was a boon for the Springboks to see Grant Williams come on in the second half for the Sharks, adding to the competition for the scrumhalf jersey. He was impressive as always, solidifying his standing as a top candidate. Shifting focus beyond the Durbanites, the injury crisis in the second row appears to have eased. RG Snyman is demonstrating great form with Leinster, dazzling in line-outs— often catching the ball with just one hand — while his former Munster teammate Jean Kleyn has returned to action for his side.