Boks backing backlash back in Durbs

The Springboks expect a fierce backlash from Ireland in the second test this weekend in Durban after winning the first of two Tests in Pretoria on Saturday 27-20. Some enterprising attacking play, coupled with their monstrous defensive effort, brought a first victory since 2016 over the Irish and broke the hold they had over South Africa under the coaching of Rassie Erasmus and former coach Jacques Nienaber.

https://x.com/FreemanZAR/status/1809607184721826272 It was a tense affair up until the final knock-on by the Irish that sealed the game for the home side as both teams scored three tries, but thanks to slightly more accurate kicks for points, the Springboks pulled it through.

At a stage, the Boks led 27-13 with minutes to play, and they allowed the Irish to score to get back within striking distance. That allowed for a nail-biting ending and it paved the way for a crunch test at King's Park where a win could bring a series victory for the world champions or the second-ranked Irish could still salvage a draw. "There were some brilliant moments, but there were also some awful moments," Erasmus said of the Boks’ match. "So, there are definitely some things we can work on. But you could see they are a team that has played together since the Six Nations and we haven't been together for a very long time. I can guarantee they will come out firing next week to try and draw the series.