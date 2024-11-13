Boks’ tactical delay keeps England guessing ahead of crucial Test

As the Springboks gear up for what many will deem their most challenging Test of their UK tour, the decision to keep England waiting until tomorrow to see what the team will look like, could deliver a psychological blow to the hosts ahead of Saturday’s clash. Typically, coach Rassie Erasmus has announced his squad early in the week, allowing his team to refocus and prepare for their own style of play rather than becoming preoccupied with their opponents.

The Springbok team for Saturday's #AutumnNationsSeries test against England will only be announced on Thursday 🚨🇿🇦 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 12, 2024

However, after the convincing 32-15 victory over Scotland — a match that saw multiple non-starters get a chance to showcase their abilities — anticipation is mounting that Erasmus will unveil a full-strength line-up that mirrors the one which clinched the Rugby Championship in September. Making England wait keeps them on edge, especially regarding who will fill the scrumhalf, flyhalf, and fullback positions for the Springboks. The composition of this spine will indicate how the world champions plan to dismantle the Steve Borthwick-coached Englishmen. Apart from the pack of forwards, the trio will be the most crucial cogs in the Boks' game plan. Here is where Erasmus must get it right — not that he often makes mistakes in his selections. Cobus Reinach's familiarity with England and the conditions, having played for Northampton Saints, could make him an ideal starter at Twickenham. He still possesses the running game necessary to quicken the Boks' play should they opt for attack, as seen in the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final, but his box-kicking can also be pivotal in the expected aerial battle.

The law adjustment incentivising high kicks — where the opposition is no longer permitted to block the running path of players chasing an up-and-under kick — could assist the Boks, especially if Reinach and his accurate boot start behind the first-choice forward pack. Ideally, someone like Grant Williams, with his speedy and precise service, would be expected to shake things up in the second half. We all look at rugby differently and it is okay. Erasmus and his coaches count.



Handre Pollard was good yesterday. (I still love Manie Libbok.)



Willie Le Roux was brilliant. (Aphelele Fassi will start vs ENG, best inform 15 for Boks.)



Squad depth confuse people.

— Rágnár Ván Töndérsön (@Slipcatch) November 11, 2024 The flyhalf position is likely the biggest conundrum. Will it be the accuracy of Handre Pollard or the attacking flair of Manie Libbok?

It is probably the position the Bok coaches have wrestled with the most. Libbok’s last outing at Twickenham was a fruitful one against the All Blacks before the 2023 World Cup — he was sublime and commanded the Bok attack with aplomb, with flawless kicking at goal. Meanwhile, Pollard's coolness under pressure against England, especially in the last two World Cups, will likely sway things in his favour to don the No 10 jersey. Although the Boks may lose some potency on the attack with Pollard, he could make up for it with his accurate boot when it comes to taking points, making every possible three-point chance against England crucial. After his stellar display this year that helped the Springboks to the Rugby Championship, Aphelele Fassi will be keen to seize the opportunity should he get another run at Twickenham. Although veteran Willie le Roux turned in a top performance against the Scots, highlighted by a brilliant try assist, Fassi cannot be overlooked.