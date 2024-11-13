Broos aims for historic back-to-back qualification

Mihlali Baleka Hugo Broos, the Bafana Bafana tactician, is not a coach known for chasing records, but he is acutely aware that qualifying for the 2025 Afcon finals will etch a significant chapter in the history of South African football. The national team last enjoyed the feat of consecutive Afcon qualifications between 2013 and 2015 and finally returned to the continental competition in 2019 and 2023.

For the first time in a decade, Bafana Bafana are strongly tipped to make their second successive appearance in the prestigious tournament, set to take place in Morocco next year. Their remarkable run in the last competition, held in the Ivory Coast, saw them secure a podium finish for the first time in 23 years, finishing third — a clear indication of their improvement and potential. The countdown is well underway.........#BafanaPride #AFCONqualifier pic.twitter.com/Prg9yWutJ1

— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 10, 2024 Currently, Bafana sits in second place in Group K, amassing eight points, just two behind leaders Uganda, and four points ahead of third-placed Congo-Brazzaville. To secure their spot in the upcoming finals, they need to secure a win in their next two qualifiers: an away match against Uganda in Kampala on Friday, followed by a home encounter against South Sudan on Tuesday. Broos acknowledged that these matches hold paramount importance for the team's aspirations.

“We are aware of the importance of the two games which are in front of us – after these two games, the qualifiers are finished,” Broos stated. “Being the bronze medallist of the last Afcon – and looking at our opponents which we have respect for, but are not the biggest teams in Africa – I think it would be a little shame if we didn’t qualify. We need two or three points to have security. “We can write a little bit of history by qualifying two times in a row. I don’t know how long that happened, but it would be a nice achievement, and we can end the fantastic 2024 year on a good note.”

Sphephelo Sithole will be absent for Bafana Bafana’s games against Uganda and South Sudan. | BackpagePix However, the task at hand is overshadowed by the absence of key players. For the first time since 2015, Bafana will be without the services of important trio Sphephelo Sithole, Themba Zwane, and Lyle Foster, all sidelined due to injuries. Yet, Broos remains undeterred, expressing unwavering confidence in the squad he has at his disposal. “I think we had a great loss firstly with Sithole, Zwane and Foster now. Those were players who were very important for Bafana,” Broos reflected.

“On the other hand, I am very confident with the players we have in my group right now. It’s not good that we talk about them (the trio) because of injuries. They are not there! But when I see this guy here next to me (Evidence Makgopa) everyone was laughing and asking, ‘what is he going to do with Makgopa at Afcon?’ Mothobi Mvala returns to the Bafana squad after time on the sidelines due to injury. | BackpagePix With the players that are there, I know that I have quality to help us qualify for Afcon. But I have confidence in (Thalente) Mbatha, him (Makgopa) and all the others.” In a positive turn, Bafana have also welcomed back defender Mothobi Mvala for this window, after he had missed recent camps due to injury.