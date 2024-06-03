Bucs hero Mofokeng ‘always wanted to be a game-changer’

MIHLALI BALEKA Relebohile Mofokeng doesn’t crack easily under pressure, and the fact that he’s still wet behind the ears in his professional footballing career is neither here nor there.

The 19-year-old proved that he has nerves of steel, steering the Sea Robbers to the Nedbank Cup crown at a packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night. Mofokeng came off the bench to score Orlando Pirates’ winner in the 2-1 victory over rivals Mamelodi Sundowns with a composed finish that belied his tender age. Relebohile Mofokeng scored the winner of the Nedbank Cup final in the 95th minute against Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix https://x.com/OfficialPSL/status/1796924330657407150 https://x.com/OfficialPSL/status/1796924330657407150 Deep into stoppage time, Mofokeng bravely nutmegged Bongani Zungu inside the box before composing himself to poke the ball past Ronwen Williams. But he didn’t end there. Mofokeng cut another composed figure when the media corps clustered around him deep in the bowels of the stadium for comments.

He owned the moment like he did on the pitch as he replied to the questions in his mother tongue, Sepedi, with calm and deep introspection. “It was a very great goal,” reflected Mofokeng. “I have always wanted to score such a goal. “I feel like a hero and worked for the team. They wanted me to be a game-changer for the team. So, I am good and happy.”

Mofokeng is the hero of his own story, and he’s writing every chapter how he wants to – the fact that he’s still a teenager and in his first full season at Pirates notwithstanding. “Age (is nothing) but just a number,” Mofokeng said. “But it’s about how you perform and compete. You mustn’t think that you are young. “If you don’t take that to your head, everything will be fine. Just keep on praying.”

Mofokeng’s exploits haven’t only grabbed the attention of domestic pundits, but the national team selectors as well. The Vereeniging-born footballer was nominated for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season and Nedbank Cup Promising Player of the Season awards. The awards ceremony, which will reportedly be virtual, is yet to be announced by the league, but there are few to no doubts that Mofokeng will win both gongs. The few have left the room as Mofokeng’s exploits have been so good that they caught the eye of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who called him up for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers this month. Bafana will face Nigeria away on Saturday and Zimbabwe at home next week Tuesday. And Mofokeng is looking forward to getting his first international cap.

“I will hear from the coach what he expects from me, so I will see there and then what will happen,” Mofokeng explained.

A solid shift on international debut for Mofokeng could also add more fuel to reports that he’s being scouted by teams abroad yet again, having had a trial at English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers last year. But he’s not focused on that for now. Instead, he wants to improve on his performances ahead of the new season. “I am very happy with my progress … it’s all about hard work, there’s nothing more that I can say further than that,” Mofokeng said. “I think even greater things will come once I keep on working hard.” Mofokeng’s hard work wouldn’t have paid off last season, though, if it wasn’t for coach Jose Riveiro, who took him under his wing.