Bucs’ teen sensation Nkota to reach for the stars

Herman Gibbs

Orlando Pirates fans are eagerly anticipating the chance to see 19-year-old teenage sensation Mohau Nkota in action against hosts TS Galaxy in today's Betway Premiership clash at the Mbombela Stadium. Nkota, who has quickly become a fan favourite, helped Pirates maintain their perfect Premiership win record with a stunning performance that included both goals in the 2-1 victory over AmaZulu at Orlando Stadium on Friday. Nkota's impressive performance would have been good enough to earn him another starting berth for tonight's encounter. With their perfect record on the line, the stakes are combined with the challenge from rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, who recently suffered a shock loss.

This has kept the pressure firmly on Jose Riveiro and his team, reminding them that they have the capability to halt Sundowns' ambitions of winning the Premiership for an eighth consecutive time.

“The priority is now. It is this game, and the next one," said Riveiro. "We want to make sure that we can perform on the day and get the results that we are looking for. We are not in a club or space where we can think about next season. “We also can’t speculate about experiments. The players are on the field because they are ready to perform.”

Riveiro's comments suggest minimal rotation in the line-up, indicating that he is likely to retain the team that faced AmaZulu. As Pirates look to consolidate their spot at the top of the standings, TS Galaxy are desperately in need of points to escape the looming threat of relegation. TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has yet to see his team win a match in the Betway Premiership this season. | BackpagePix Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic expressed his commitment to steering his team toward their first victory of the season, despite a disheartening start. “We started the season slowly. It’s not the start that we wanted to have, but as a coach, I will continue to teach my players, train them, and educate them,” said Ramovic. “I am sure many of you cannot believe that we lost our first three league matches, but it is now time for us to show that we have a winning mentality.”