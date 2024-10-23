Bulls must not ‘Cross’ swords with ref

There may have been a chuckle or two – or perhaps some tears – raised in the Bulls camp yesterday when the United Rugby Championship organisers announced that the referee for their clash against Benetton on Friday (8.35pm kick-off) would be Eoghan Cross. Irish official Cross issued a red card to Bulls centre David Kriel just a few weeks ago in Swansea for supposedly leading with his forearm into the neck of Ospreys flyhalf Dan Edwards, and the No 12 had to leave the field in the 49th minute.

But with the Bulls having scored their bonus-point try in the first half already, they held on for a 29-19 victory.

Kriel, though, managed to win his case at the disciplinary hearing and had his red card rescinded, but it was too late for the Bulls to seriously consider changing their team, with Harold Vorster starting at inside centre against the Scarlets last week. The Pretoria side, though, received another controversial red card to hooker Johan Grobbelaar – in the 67th minute – from Italian referee Federico Vedovelli for making head contact with Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe in a tackle.

Grobbelaar's red card was officially rescinded yesterday. It must also be noted that Vedovelli is not part of the match-official roster for any URC matches this weekend – another indictment on the officiating in the tournament.

More importantly for the Bulls, though, having their Springbok hooker now available for selection will be vital in the quest for victory at the Stadio di Monigo. The 26-year-old from Paarl will be one of a number of Bulls stars who will be keen to prove a point – for different reasons – against the Italian club after being left out of the Springbok squad that was announced yesterday for the November tour to the UK. Grobbelaar would’ve hoped to be included after making a belated Test debut this year, but has now been leapfrogged by his franchise teammate, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who has been selected by Rassie Erasmus for the games against Scotland, England and Wales.

Of course, Wessels’ ability to play at loosehead prop as well would’ve aided his case, but Grobbelaar will want to prove that he should have been picked instead. At the same time, Wessels would be eager to justify his selection, having started in the No 1 jersey against the Scarlets. The 23-year-old didn’t have many opportunities to charge at the defence with ball-in-hand, but was part of a strong Bulls scrum and will want to build on that performance in Italy.

