Bulls pack must fire early shots at Sharks

When you have a Springbok-laden backline, you should normally try to get them involved in a game as much as possible. That is largely what the Bulls have done this season, and it is totally understandable when your back-three alone is made up of Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 30, 2024 It is highly commendable that Jake White and his team have adopted an all-out attacking mindset, but the nagging doubts about their defence persist, especially as they conceded 34 and 35 points respectively in their last two matches against Glasgow and Benetton. So, while White and the players feel that their defence has improved and will be much better in a tight encounter and the play-offs, they need to avoid giving away easy points in tomorrow’s final league encounter against the Sharks in Durban (4.10pm kick-off). One significant way of fixing that problem is to utilise their forwards a bit more. Yes, Arendse and Co are lethal with ball-in-hand and must be brought into play, but sometimes a loose pass here or a knock-on there might provide opportunities for the Sharks to pounce.

The Bulls were highly efficient in the opening quarter against Benetton in their last game a few weeks ago, as they deliberately created a number of phases with their forwards and engaged the Italian club’s defence at close quarters. The gaps eventually appeared out wide, and the Bulls grabbed nine tries in total.

The Sharks loose trio of James Venter, Vincent Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi were outstanding in the Challenge Cup final against Gloucester last weekend, as they carried with conviction and defended brilliantly. So, the Bulls’ Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom must get stuck in at close quarters to slow down the Sharks’ breakdowns, but also to get their own team over the advantage line.

