Bulls’ preparation disrupted by red cards again

The red cards of the past two weekends are affecting the Bulls' preparation, but they must find a way around it and not have it affect them. Ahead of their final European tour clash against Benetton on Friday, the Loftus side awaits the final verdict from the red card that hooker Johan Grobbelaar received during the 22-23 loss against Ospreys on Friday.

Grobbelaar received his marching orders for a high tackle, but the card could be downgraded to a yellow only, similar to the red of Bulls winger David Kriel that got rescinded after an incident during their tour opener against the Scarlets. “There is definitely a massive influence on how we prepare, I think it is more hectic on the coaches because they have to plan and select the team.”

Captain against the Ospreys, Reinhardt Ludwig, said yesterday that they feel the influence of the red cards during preparation leading up to a game day. “There is definitely a massive influence on how we prepare, I think it is more hectic on the coaches because they have to plan and select the team,” Ludwig said. “But, in saying that, you have to adapt when it comes to rugby and plan differently. You have to have a second option. But I can say it has its influence. We are used to it, but it is disruptive.”

According to Ludwig, they had a couple of opportunities that they did not take and they can only blame themselves for the one-point loss. He added that they were not at their best against the Ospreys, but it would be a good learning curve for some of the players. UP NEXT 🏆



🏉Vodacom Bulls vs Benetton

🗓️25 October 2024

📍Stadio Monigo, Treviso

⏰KICK-OFF: 20:35@Vodacom #URC | @URCOfficial_RSA #ForeverBlue pic.twitter.com/LwUvPJc7GE

Benetton is on a two-match winning streak, comprehensively beating the Sharks and Dragons, so the Bulls must be wary about the Italians. They also start brilliantly but fall off in the second half of games, and it's an issue that must be addressed sooner rather than later.

“It is a weakness of the side in the last two games on tour.” “It is a weakness of the side in the last two games on tour. We did pinpoint some stuff we must work on ahead of Benetton and some other big games coming up - especially in the second half.

“I don't think it is a mental thing, but rather small adjustments must be made (in our game) and it will make a big difference. It is not impossible to get over this.” After their victory over the Glasgow Warriors, the Sharks will look forward to sinking their teeth into a hurting Munster on Saturday at King’s Park. The Irishmen lost heavily to the Stormers in Cape Town and will be on the warpath after two big losses in a row.

It can only get better for the Durban side after a first URC match that included the bulk of their Springboks. They will target Saturday's second home clash to build more continuity before the November break.