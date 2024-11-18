Chiefs Dortley eager to cement Bafana spot

Rushwin Dortley has no room for complacency in his game, and that’s why he wants to be at his best with every passing game for both club and country. Dortley has had a fine season so far. He joined Kaizer Chiefs during the winter season from the then relegated Cape Town Spurs.

Bafana Bafana defender wants to be consistent week in and week out for his country amd Kaizer Chiefs in h next few months. Phot: Suupplied But even before he could make his debut for the most decorated club in the land, he got a Bafana Bafana call-up during the September Fifa break from coach Hugo Broos. And since then, the 22-year-old defender has never looked back. He’s been an integral part of both Chiefs and Bafana, starting and finishing all the games so far. So considering the fact that Dortley was on the brink of returning to the first national division with Spurs this season, and he’s now at Chiefs and Bafana, his life has changed drastically.

However, he has accepted the change of events with both hands, but he knows that he has to be consistent week in and week out to continue being key for both sides. “It’s really good – to reach one of my goals and to do what I am doing means that my hard work is really paying off,” Dortley said. “It’s up to me to stay consistent and get call ups again in order to be in the Bafana team going forward.”

It’s not only Dortley’s hard work which has paid off for Bafana under Broos, but the entire team as they’ve qualified for the Afcon finals in Morocco next year. Bafana reached the promised land after Congo Brazzaville lost their penultimate qualifier South Sudan, leaving South Africa and Uganda as the only two teams who’ll finish in the top two in Group K. Bafana didn’t let that result and qualification get to their head. Instead, they still fought in their penultimate qualifier, beating Uganda 2-0 away to climb top of the group with 11 points.

Dortley is pleased to be part of a group which has a never-say-die attitude. Hence, he believes that they’ve set the bar as the Bafana team. “The level is very high but sometimes it’s good to be part of set-up and playing above your level,” Dortley explained. “It lifts you up and helps you to improve. The players that are here are the best in the country, so that’s good for my growth and career.”

Bafana will play their last Afcon qualifier at home to basement dwellers South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow night at 6pm. And while this will be a celebratory match, it will be the homecoming for Dortley as he’s set to play his first international game in front of his friends and family. “It hasn’t sunk in yet – but it’s always good to play in front of my family for the national team. I thought it was going to be for the U23s or any other junior national team,” Dortley said.

“But for them to see me and play in front of them is really an honour. I am so happy to see my family happy and believing in me.” Dortley has also found family at Chiefs and Bafana. After all, he’s coached by two personnel who have a lot in common and bring out the best in him. “I have learnt a lot from my club coach – coach Nasreddine Nabi. His style of play is the way I like to play – like one of my former teammates Michael Morton knows,” Dortley said.

“Coach Nabi is the exact same way. I have adapted quickly to what he wants. With coach Hugo Broos it is the exact same thing. “They way they want to play and do things is the same. That’s why it’s been easy for me to adapt to Hugo Broos’ style.” Dortley is happy to be at Bafana, but he’s not getting carried away. He knows that he must be at his best week in and week out for Chiefs to get the nod for Afcon finals.