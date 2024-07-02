Chiefs give Johnson the boot while Sirino among four Downs players cut

Smiso Msomi Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs continue to deliver eviction notices at the club, and with many more expected to come in the coming weeks, experienced coach Cavin Johnson has suffered the chop this time around.

Johnson initially joined the club as the head of development in September last year, before being moved to the role of interim head coach after the club relieved coach Molefi Ntseki of his duties early on in the campaign. The 65-year-old coach could not steady the Chiefs’ ship and, instead, saw the club to their worst finish in the DStv Premiership as Amakhosi finished a ninth year without a trophy and in tenth spot in the standings. The Glamour Boys announced their decision to part ways with Johnson yesterday.

“Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to an amicable parting of ways with head of Academy, Cavin Johnson,” the club statement read. “Johnson joined Kaizer Chiefs in September 2023 to take up his role at the club. The departure is part of the restructuring process that the club is undertaking. We wish to thank (Johnson) for his contribution to Kaizer Chiefs and wish him well in the future.” The Naturena-based club is set to unveil a new-look technical team led by Tunisian Nasredinne Nabi soon and appears to be taking its renovation plans deeper into the club’s structures.

Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix Just 58km away, Mamelodi Sundowns also continue to clean house as the club also announced the departure of four of its stars, Bongani Zungu, Gaston Sirino, Brian Onyango and Thabiso Kutumela. Zungu had already issued his farewell message to the club and its supporters a weeks ago and now it is the turn of Sirino to do so. “Yellow Nation, thank you for all these years that we were together, for the love you gave me from the first day I arrived,” the Uruguayan wrote in his social media accounts.

“Not only to me but to my family as well and that will always remain in my heart. Thank you to the Motsepe family for making me stay in the history of this beautiful club.” Sirino shone brightest under the leadership of former head coach Pitso Mosimane, having joined the club in 2018. The 33-year-old had a turbulent last two campaigns with the Brazilians with reported numerous attempts to leave the club. Sirino registered 41 goals and 43 assists in his 202 appearances for the club on his way to winning six league titles and collected Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, MTN8 and African Football League medals.