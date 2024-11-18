Chiefs might have cost Magesi a cup

IT might have been in the so-called ‘paper cup’, but you can bet Mamelodi Sundowns would have been stung by their defeat via the shoot-out from the penalty spot by Kaizer Chiefs in the inaugural Home of Legends Cup on Saturday. That spells pretty bad news for Premier Soccer League (PSL) newcomers Magesi FC ahead of the Carling Knockout final against the Brazilians in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Of course, everyone associated with Sundowns is likely to dismiss that 5-4 defeat to Amakhosi as being of no consequence given that it was in an ‘unofficial off-season competition’. After all, isn’t the general consensus that Chiefs are without silverware for the past nine seasons despite the club having won a few such tournaments? That could well be, but there really is no such thing as a friendly match – and with last Saturday’s one carrying with it a R1.5m winner’s cheque, you can bet the loss stung for the Sundowns players who often get to share the winnings.

And so it will be with some desire to set things straight when they square up to the elite league rookies who have punched above their weight to make it to the ultimate stage of the country’s league cup. Sundowns will definitely start the match as overwhelming favourites for victory given their pedigree as well as their strength in depth. Bet on the usual clichés of a David versus Goliath or Princes against Paupers to be thrown about in reference to the clash. Magesi coach Clinton Larsen would not have it any other way, the soft-spoken Durbanite having so owned the ‘underdog’ tag he has even got his players to spew it out at every given opportunity in interviews. Of course, given the fact that they are new in the league – Magesi are always going to be the underdogs.

But there has been nothing underdog about their performances in the Carling Knockout, Dikwena having beaten no less a team than Orlando Pirates en route to the final. That’s the beauty of going into a match with just about everyone expecting you to lose you play with very little to no pressure. And that often sees teams achieving the unthinkable, just as Magesi have done. Can they now put the cherry on top and bring it home? Just about every punter is going to tell you no ways. But football is fickle at the top and shock results can never be ruled out. This Magesi team is, after all, coached by a man who has previously beaten a highly-fancied Mamelodi Sundowns in the same competition, remember?