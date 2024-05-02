Chiefs out to stop Mamelodi Sundowns league celebrations

KAIZER Chiefs fans may well be watching, sick with envy, when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership match at their Soccer City home this evening. The truth is that Sundowns almost arrived at the iconic Calabash venue at Nasrec as the 2024 Premiership champions had Golden Arrows beaten second-placed Stellenbosch Fc yesterday.

Still though, the cargo on board the Sundowns bus will include a few cases of champagne for possible post-match celebrations. At least Chiefs avoided forming a guard of honour for Sundowns when they run out at the start of the match today. This gesture is usually reserved for the winners of the league competition

It would not have been a novel experience for Chiefs though since they did the necessary in May 2022, but the whole thing sits uncomfortably now. At the time Sundowns were already crowned champions before the start of the match against Chiefs. The issue today Sundowns need three points today to secure a seventh straight Premiership title, the sight of the visiting fans partying their way to another title will be nauseating.

Victory for Sundowns seems a mere formality. After all, Chiefs have only managed one win in their past six games. During this period Chiefs scored four goals and conceded eight. Sundowns have won their past six Premiership matches, and have scored 11 goals while conceding three. “For me, it is all about professionalism and respect,” said Chiefs defender Given Msimango.

“We see it as respecting the league, respecting their achievements. We have a bunch of good individuals and good human beings. “We are professionals. I think while Chiefs were at their highest point and winning things a lot of teams honoured them with a guard of honour as a sign of respect. Winning the league is one of the highest achievements in South African football. Chiefs’ interim coach Cavin Johnson faces an injury crisis ahead of the crunch match that he described as a “cup final”. Several key players are unavailable due to injury or suspension.

“Yes, there are a few players who are out. You know Edmilson (Dove) is out through suspension. And Itu (Itumeleng Khune) is still not well and also George Matlou, Keagan Dolly and Nkosiphile (Ngcobo),” said Johnson “They are all still out due to injuries. So, we have to deal with what we have at the moment. There are all good players who can replace the ones who are not available. “Whatever games we have left to play, they’re all cup finals. That is what our message is – go there and play another cup final.

“I think it’s a major game for us. We’re at FNB and we’ve just come off a good win against SuperSport. “We prepared our team to go out, it’s our home game and we want to end the season off on a strong note.” Given their mid-table eighth position, the Soweto giants still have a mathematical chance to finish the season in the top four although it appears unlikely. The second prize will be a Top 8 finish.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was preparing his charges for a “big team”. “I don’t know if they have been unlucky because I haven’t watched them with that much detail,” said Mokwena. “My message to my team would be that we are playing against a big team. We are playing against one of our arch-rivals.