Chiefs reportedly sign Pirates castaway Bongani Sam

VINCENT Pule, one of Orlando Pirates’ favourite sons over the past six seasons, has been released after a stellar spell at the club, when he made 140 appearances. Pirates’ parting shot to Pule on the club’s website was succinctly headlined “Thank you, Vincent”.

Pirates’ statement read: “After six wonderful years, Vincent Pule is leaving Orlando Pirates Football Club. The 32-year-old came here in 2018 from Bidvest Wits and immediately made an impact for the Mighty Buccaneers. “During his time with the club, Vincent went on to record over 140 matches, including 35 goal contributions (goals and assists combined), to cement his legacy for the Soweto giants. “On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family, we would like to thank Vincent for everything he has done for this football club. A phenomenal player, who gave us incredible moments in the field of play while also displaying qualities of a model professional off it.”

Sekhukhune United, who will be playing in the the CAF Confederation Cup, are keen to sign Pule. Pirates are also set to release defender Bongani Sam, who was loaned out to Swallows last season after he was deemed surplus to the team’s needs. Pirates have permitted him to negotiate with clubs for a contract and rivals Kaizer Chiefs reportedly secured his signature yesterday afternoon.

Earlier this week, Chiefs announced the departure of several players, including S’fiso Hlanti, and Sam is a like-for-like replacement for him. Another player Chiefs released was Siyethemba Sithebe and he has been snapped up by KwaZulu-Natal club Richards Bay. The seasoned 31-year-old will bolster Bay’s midfield options. Cape Town City unveiled an eighth new player yesterday in the form of 25-year-old defender Sibusiso Ziba from JDR Stars. He signed a four-year contract.

City also announced that they sold Brice Ambina to Valerenga in Norway and released another Angolan, Jo Paciencia, Khanya Leshabela, Relebogile Mokhuoane and backup goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle. Thabiso Kutumela’s loan spell came to an end and he returned to Sundowns, where he was released and is currently a free agent. Well-travelled English coach Dylan Kerr will have a second spell at Marumo Gallants, though this time with the club playing out of Bloemfontein.