Chiefs will aim to get back on the winning trail against Magesi

Mihlali Baleka
This season, the results for Kaizer Chiefs are expected to fluctuate. However, their discerning fans will surely expect nothing less than a victory against newbies Magesi. Amakhosi has had a decent start to the season, with three wins and two losses in five outings across all competitions.
Their recent form saw a setback, as they suffered a slim 1-0 loss to SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership on Saturday night, just a week after delivering a resounding 4-0 defeat to Gavin Hunt’s side in the Carling Knockout. Chiefs will return to Polokwane tomorrow night at 7.30pm, marking their third consecutive visit to face the league's new entrants, Magesi.
Magesi has already made waves this season, notably upsetting the 'cup kings' Orlando Pirates by eliminating them in the last 16 of the ‘beer cup’. However, Chiefs fans are confident they will demonstrate how top-flight newbies can be tamed, and they are also expected to dominate the stands with their passionate support.
Under new coach Nasreddine Nabi and a mix of new players, Chiefs possess a depth advantage over Dikwena. Signs of quality and maturity have emerged from this Chiefs side, who have been unfortunate not to earn points in their defeats to SuperSport and Mamelodi Sundowns in the league.
While Chiefs are evolving, there have been standout individual performances from youngsters Wandile Duba, Samkelo Zwane, Mfundo Vilakazi and Mduduzi Shabalala. This quartet, all still in their teens, has thrived under Nabi, enjoying the tools to hone their skills and the freedom to express themselves on the pitch.
Having previously been on the periphery under interim coach Cavin Johnson, who relied heavily on tried and tested players, these young talents will take time to become the finished article. Currently, only Duba, Zwane, and Shabalala are regulars, while Vilakazi is gradually being integrated, mainly appearing from the bench.
Nonetheless, the youngster's potential is not enough on its own. There is a pressing need for support from strikers, particularly Ranga Chivaviro, as well as a solid performance from goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.
Chivaviro has experienced a tumultuous relationship with fans, having been booed and whistled for his substitution during the recent match against SuperSport, where he failed to score but previously netted a crucial goal in the 4-0 victory over Matsantsantsa a Pitori.
Despite Duba being a natural striker, Nabi has preferred to utilise him on the wings, which raises the possibility of Ashley du Preez stepping up as a more lethal option on his best days. However, with Chiefs looking to enter the transfer market for a striker in January, question marks linger around the Rwandan No 1, Ntwari, who has managed to keep only one clean sheet this season. That sole clean sheet was recorded during the 4-0 drubbing of SuperSport, as Ntwari conceded five goals across six appearances thus far.
Considering this disappointing form, Nabi and goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi may have to reconsider their choice at the goalkeeper position, possibly turning to either Bruce Bvuma or Brandon Petersen for a new No 1, with Bvuma looking more likely to reclaim that position after being Chiefs’ starter for the latter half of last season.
Despite these nagging issues, Chiefs still hold the advantage going into their match against Magesi. However, they will be mindful not to underestimate their opponents. Dikwena has enjoyed a respectable start to their Premiership campaign, winning one game, drawing two, and losing two, making a victory against Chiefs a huge morale boost for the newly promoted side.