Coach Komphela leaves Birds nest

HERMAN GIBBS Embattled Moroka Swallows have dropped a bombshell by releasing coach Steve Komphela from his contract at a time when the club has plummeted to the foot of the DStv Premiership table.

At the end of last season, Komphela was prised away from Mamelodi Sundowns and was announced as the new coach of the Dube Birds to great fanfare. However, Komphela’s initial stint proved hugely productive as Swallows won four of six league games between August and September. From that point onwards, the form dipped, while Komphela learnt that the players were unhappy because of salary issues. As the first half of the season wound to its close, Komphela himself was battling to cope because the club had sidelined him. He had lost all contact with the club because they did not inform him of operations during the Africa Cup of Nations break.

By this time, Komphela had become aware of critical issues that had been affecting his players and he aired his feelings in radio interviews. Players refused to train and on occasion Komphela broke the news that the players had played without training. Matters became worse when the club could not fulfil its fixtures against Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in December. The club forfeited points via 3-0 defeats to the two opponents and was fined R1 million (R600 000 suspended for 24 months) by the PSL – a mere slap on the wrist considering the damage to the PSL’s reputation. On Monday evening, Swallows issued a statement which read in part: “Swallows and coach Komphela agree to part ways on amicable terms. Swallows and coach have agreed to a mutual separation.

“This comes after several discussions between both parties, where it was ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of both the club and coach Steve to separate at this stage. “There remains mutual respect between both parties, and the decision to separate is one both parties have welcomed.” Meanwhile, Komphela followed up with a statement of his own, shortly afterwards. Typically, Komphela’s statement, much like some of his media interviews, is not entirely clear because of an age-old habit of wordplay.

His statement reads: “To Swallows staff and players, I kindly take the opportunity, to thank you for your amazing perseverance and professionalism. “You portrayed selfless resilience, irrespective of circumstances. There were moments, where none of us would know what more to say to you but you always carried yourselves with poise, pride, dignity and amazing respect. “Thank you for respecting the Game, respecting the League and the supporters. I shall always respect and remember you.

“Finally, at least, the suspense, the sad painful uncertainty comes to a decisive end. “It is illegal to enter an exit. Thank you all for your amazing support. With love, Steve Komphela.” The comment ‘it is illegal to enter an exit’ left fans wondering what he meant and speculation is rife that Komphela may be taking legal action against Swallows.