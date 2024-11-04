Conrad’s concerns: Top order struggles in openers

Zaahier Adams Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad may be gleaming about the state of his current top six after their superlative efforts in the recent 2-0 series win over Bangladesh, but he will be concerned about the batters’ efforts in the first round of the Division 1 CSA 4-Day Series the past weekend.

Although defending champions, the Lions only start their first-class campaign tomorrow at the Wanderers in a rematch of the T20 Challenge final, there were three matches played around the country. There were 12 innings overall but not a single batter managed an individual century. Warriors opener Jordan Hermann produced the top score of the weekend with 99 off 184 balls (14x4), but was unfortunately dismissed for a duck in the second innings. Warriors debutant and former Wynberg Boys’ High prodigy Matt de Villiers showed plenty of promise with 94 in his first senior provincial outing before following it up with another 54 in the second innings.

Conrad will though be keeping a close eye on NW Dragons all-rounder Ruan de Swardt. The 26-year-old, who played two Tests for the Proteas on the tour of New Zealand earlier this year, showed good consistency in Gqeberha with a first innings score of 92 before keeping the Warriors at bay in the second innings with a defiant undefeated 87. De Swardt’s heroics saw the Dragons hold on for a valiant draw as they finished on 328/8 in pursuit of the Warriors’ 416. In a match dominated by the spinners at Kingsmead, Western Province’s Daniel Smith held the visitors’ first innings together with 92. Province left-arm spinner Kyle Simmonds ran through the Dolphins to dismiss the hosts for 196 in response to WP’s 212.