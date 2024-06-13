Coulthard and Red Bull coming to SA

After years bereft of any Formula One action, Red Bull is bring their championship winning RB7 to the streets of Sandton later this year. It will be the first time post-Covid that F1 returns to the county in any capacity. Over the last few years, there has been healthy speculation that the sport would add a South African Grand Prix to their calendar, a development that has yet to come to fruition.

https://x.com/FreemanZAR/status/1801187667192779231 Sebastian Vettel in the championship winning Red Bull RB7. | Red Bull In the absence of that, South African motorsport fans can at least look forward to October when Red Bull, with David Coulthard in the cockpit, put their 2011 car through its paces up and down Katherine Street in Sandton, Johannesburg. The RB7, with Sebastian Vettel at its wheel, dominated its season, winning 12 races and securing 18 of the 19 possible poles. Vettel secured the second of his world drivers’ championship titles in the car, while the team won the constructors championship also that year.

“I haven’t been to South Africa since we were in Cape Town in 2019, so I’m delighted we’re bringing Formula One back to Johannesburg,” said Coulthard in a statement on Thursday announcing the event. “I’ll be driving a very special F1 car, demonstrating the power, energy and excitement of what Grand Prix can bring. The RB7 churns out 750 horsepower and can push up to 18 000RPMs.” Fans can also look forward to world-class performances by German drifter Elias Hountondji – one-half of the world-famous Red Bull Drift Brothers – and motorbike stunt rider Arūnas ‘Aras’ Gibieža between Coulthard’s runs on the day.