Desiree Ellis: Banyana Banyana must fight for Wafcon spots in Denmark

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis has ramped up the stakes for her squad as they prepare for their European tour opener against Denmark. The African champions kick off their campaign tomorrow (6pm SA time kick-off) at Aalborg Stadium, where they will face a formidable opponent ranked 12th in the Fifa world rankings.

This three-match tour is crucial as Banyana aim to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy next year. Following their clash with Denmark, the team will head to England to face the European champions in Coventry, and finish the year with a tough double-header against Jamaica in the Caribbean on November 29 and December 2. As the players gear up for these matches, Ellis has made it abundantly clear that no one’s place in the team is secure for next year’s Wafcon.

Our first day out in Aalborgh as we prepare for our international friendly match against Denmark 🇩🇰 this Friday, 25 October 2024

🇿🇦🌏❤️⚽️@SasolinSport @SasolSA pic.twitter.com/9MQyGgHcDe — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 23, 2024 In an interview with Independent Media, she stated: “We speak about experience all the time, but if experience isn’t adding any value, then it’s just experience.”

This statement underscores her goal of fostering competition within the squad, as players will need to “put their hands up” to secure a place in the final roster for the Wafcon, which will take place in Morocco next July. Ellis highlighted the necessity for both defensive and offensive organisation, emphasising that performance will play a pivotal role in securing results. “We want to make sure everyone is pushing each other because that’s how we won the last time, so that’s what these four games are going to be about,” she explained.

Facing the Danish side, who have only lost one of their last six matches and are looking to build from a round of 16 exit at the Fifa World Cup, presents an immense challenge. First training session I'm Aalborg, Denmark ahead of our international friendly match this Friday, 25 October 2024



🇩🇰vs 🇿🇦

🕐6pm @SasolinSport @SasolSA pic.twitter.com/PDxehgYWZw

— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 23, 2024 Under the stewardship of Swedish head coach Andrée Jeglertz, Denmark aims to demonstrate their prowess and challenge Banyana on their home turf. For Banyana, the sting of their recent World Cup elimination at the hands of the Netherlands still lingers, and Ellis is determined to ensure her squad is battle-ready against physically-imposing nations. Following their previous successes against Senegal, which included a win and a draw, the squad are yet again keen to sharpen their skills ahead of the anticipated test against world-class teams.

With captain Refiloe Jane sidelined due to injury, Ellis will look to her overseas-based players for leadership and skill. Key figures like Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe, along with the vital Mamelodi Sundowns defensive duo of Bambanani Mbane and Kholosa Biyana, are expected to be central to Banyana’s strategy as they navigate these challenging fixtures.

Good morning from Aalborgh, Denmark 🇩🇰

☺️☺️🤸‍♀️🏋‍♀️

🇿🇦🌏❤️❤️@SasolinSport @SasolSA @Shield_ZA pic.twitter.com/jNkPH0O0Me — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) October 23, 2024 The upcoming matches in Denmark, England and Jamaica stand not only as preparation for future tournaments, but as a proving ground for players eager to leave a lasting impression on their coach. Meanwhile, new cap Khanyisa Manengela is determined to impress on her Banyana debut.

The University of the Western Cape star, who hails from Gugulethu, told the SA Football Association website yesterday that she aims to justify her selection in Aalborg after Banyana arrived in the city late on Tuesday. “I was so happy when my coaches told me that I had been called up to Banyana Banyana. It was something I was not expecting so soon, although I know that I have putting in the work. I was shocked that I got call-up this year. This call-up had been a goal to me to accomplish,” Manengela said yesterday. “I have always tried to push myself to the highest level, and playing in the Cosafa qualifiers for the Champions League really opened my eyes to the next level of football. This is where I want to be.

“I feel at home in the Banyana Banyana camp, as some of my friends at club level are here. The senior players have really welcomed me with open arms. Goalkeepers during our first training session in Aalborg, Denmark



🇩🇰vs🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/CKjnMOVwug