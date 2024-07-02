Doc Rassie Erasmus chooses his sharpest tools for Ireland operation

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ intentions were made crystal clear on Tuesday after he selected his most powerful and experienced matchday 23 available to face Ireland this coming week.

There was no acquiescing to any notions of experimentation or blooding new player, save for the introduction of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu on the bench, who will play a utility role in 6-2 split. Otherwise, in every other position, Erasmus will rely on his World Cup winners to front up against the No 2 ranked team in world rugby.

That includes Siya Kolisi, who as promised, will captain the team on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld (kick-off 5.05pm).

“This is the team we believe will give us the impetus we need against Ireland, who are the second highest ranked team in the world,” said Erasmus via statement.