Downs the big movers on coaching and player front

Staff Reporter Mamelodi Sundowns continue to hog headlines during the ongoing winter transfer window after announcing the return of Steve Komphela to the club as the senior coach.

Komphela, who left Sundowns last season to join Moroka Swallows, returns to the club just a few days after it parted ways with head coach Rulani Mokwena. The Brazilians said Komphela will assist Manqoba Mngqithi, though there was no indication whether this was on a permanent or interim basis. Komphela was on the books of Golden Arrows prior to his return to Sundowns. Sundowns player Thabiso Kutumela, who was also released by the club, has found a new home. Kutumela has become Richards Bay’s latest acquisition, following in the footsteps of defender Keagan Allan and midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe.

Kutumela had a lukewarm stint with the Brazilians after being signed from Maritzburg United, where he was the top goalscorer, during the 2021/22 season. However, having gained some experience, including in a loan spell at Cape Town City last season from Sundowns, he should be a great signing for the Natal Rich Boys, who retained their top-flight status via the play-offs. Chippa United, who steered clear of the relegation battle last season, under the stewardship of Kwanelo Kopo and Thabo September, are making sure that they strengthen the team in search of a better finish. The Chilli Boys announced the arrival of teenager Aphelele Teto on a season-long loan from Scottish-based side Livingstone FC yesterday.

Before joining Livingstone, Teto was on the books of TS Galaxy where he was tipped to be one of the players to look out for in the future. Meanwhile, Africa-bound Sekhukhune United also unveiled Keletso Makgalwa and Relebogile Makhuoane yesterday. Makgalwa joins Babina Noko from Motsepe Foundation Championship side Upington, where he scored 10 goals in 23 games. And having failed to live up to his lofty billing at Sundowns, after a promising stint in the youth structures, he’ll be eager to make up for lost ground back in the top flight.